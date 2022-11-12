Week 10 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to break a two-game losing streak against their divisional rival.
Chicago is coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance to the tune of 178 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers (3-6).
The Bears are a 3-point home favorite against Detroit, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:
USA TODAY
Jarrett Bell: Bears
Chris Bumbaca: Bears
Nate Davis: Bears
Safid Deen: Bears
Tyler Dragon: Bears
Lorenzo Reyes: Bears
NFL.com
Gregg Rosenthal – Lions 27, Bears 24
Are these teams trading personalities? The Lions’ defense has played with noticeably more discipline since a Week 6 bye, even if the Jared Goff-led offense is sporadic at best. The last month has been the most exciting time for the Bears’ offense since Jay Cutler looked like the answer, while Matt Eberflus’ defense has imploded since Chicago traded away its best players on that side of the ball. Funny how that works. It feels weird to say, but the Lions appear more balanced.
ESPN
Stephania Bell: Bears
Matt Bowe: Bears
Mike Clay: Bears
Jeremy Fowler: Bears
Domonique Foxworth: Bears
Dan Graziano: Bears
Jason Reid: Bears
Laura Rutledge: Bears
Sam Wickersham: Bears
Damien Woody: Bears
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Bears
Jason La Canfora: Bears
Will Brinson: Lions
Jared Dubin: Bears
Ryan Wilson: Bears
John Breech: Bears
Dave Richard: Lions
Jamey Eisenberg: Bears
MMQB
Albert Breer: Bears
Mitch Goldich: Bears
Gary Gramling: Bears
Conor Orr: Bears
John Pluym: Bears
Sporting News
Vinnie Iyer – Bears 27, Lions 20
The Lions’ style of defense also cannot contain Justin Fields’ passing and running, much like the Dolphins struggled in a different shade of blue in Chicago last week. Their offense was inept while beating the Packers and Detroit can’t stop Fields or a traditional run-heavy attack or key weapons Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet.
Athlon Sports
Bryan Fischer: Bears
Steven Lassan: Bears
Mark Ross: Bears
Ben Weinrib: Bears
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 10 picks:
Gary Davenport: Bears
Greg Ivory: Bears
Ian Kenyon: Bears
Kris Knox: Bears
Maurice Moton: Bears
Wes O’Donnell: Lions
Brent Sobleski: Bears
Bottom line
Despite both the Bears and Lions struggling, the experts are leaning heavily in Chicago’s favor. It’s not a complete surprise given quarterback Justin Fields’ emergence as one of the most exciting playmakers in the NFL.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 82% of experts are picking Chicago to beat the Lions on Sunday.
Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:
Bears: x
Lions: x
