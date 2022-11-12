Week 10 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to break a two-game losing streak against their divisional rival.

Chicago is coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance to the tune of 178 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers (3-6).

The Bears are a 3-point home favorite against Detroit, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:

USA TODAY

USA TODAY’s Week 10 picks:

Jarrett Bell: Bears

Chris Bumbaca: Bears

Nate Davis: Bears

Safid Deen: Bears

Tyler Dragon: Bears

Lorenzo Reyes: Bears

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal – Lions 27, Bears 24

Are these teams trading personalities? The Lions’ defense has played with noticeably more discipline since a Week 6 bye, even if the Jared Goff-led offense is sporadic at best. The last month has been the most exciting time for the Bears’ offense since Jay Cutler looked like the answer, while Matt Eberflus’ defense has imploded since Chicago traded away its best players on that side of the ball. Funny how that works. It feels weird to say, but the Lions appear more balanced.

ESPN

ESPN’s Week 10 picks:

Stephania Bell: Bears

Matt Bowe: Bears

Mike Clay: Bears

Jeremy Fowler: Bears

Domonique Foxworth: Bears

Dan Graziano: Bears

Jason Reid: Bears

Laura Rutledge: Bears

Sam Wickersham: Bears

Damien Woody: Bears

CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Week 10 picks:

Pete Prisco: Bears

Jason La Canfora: Bears

Will Brinson: Lions

Jared Dubin: Bears

Ryan Wilson: Bears

John Breech: Bears

Dave Richard: Lions

Jamey Eisenberg: Bears

MMQB

MMQB’s Week 10 picks:

Albert Breer: Bears

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Gary Gramling: Bears

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Bears

Sporting News

Vinnie Iyer – Bears 27, Lions 20

The Lions’ style of defense also cannot contain Justin Fields’ passing and running, much like the Dolphins struggled in a different shade of blue in Chicago last week. Their offense was inept while beating the Packers and Detroit can’t stop Fields or a traditional run-heavy attack or key weapons Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports’ Week 10 picks:

Bryan Fischer: Bears

Steven Lassan: Bears

Mark Ross: Bears

Ben Weinrib: Bears

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Week 10 picks:

Gary Davenport: Bears

Greg Ivory: Bears

Ian Kenyon: Bears

Kris Knox: Bears

Maurice Moton: Bears

Wes O’Donnell: Lions

Brent Sobleski: Bears

Bottom line

Despite both the Bears and Lions struggling, the experts are leaning heavily in Chicago’s favor. It’s not a complete surprise given quarterback Justin Fields’ emergence as one of the most exciting playmakers in the NFL.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 82% of experts are picking Chicago to beat the Lions on Sunday.

Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:

Bears: x

Lions: x

