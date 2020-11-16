Week 10 NFL Recap: Kyler Murray's Hail Mary is the frontrunner for 2020's best play

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

In Week 7, Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf chased down an interception by Arizona’s Budda Baker, preventing a touchdown in what was undoubtedly the most incredible play of the season up to that point. In Week 10, that conventional wisdom was usurped by another breathtaking play involving the Arizona Cardinals.

This time, with mere seconds left, down four, Kyler Murray threw up a 43-yard Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins that was miraculously pulled down and secured by the receiver Arizona had only traded for at the beginning of the year.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open their Week 10 recap podcast discussing this astonishing play and how it leads to a must-win Thursday night rematch between Arizona & Seattle on Thursday night, where control of the NFC West is at stake.

Our experts recap all of the games from the weekend including Baltimore’s frustrating loss to New England, Miami winning its fourth straight game and the Philadelphia Eagles being on the verge of a total implosion, despite retaining a lead of the putrid NFC East.

