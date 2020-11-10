Week 10 NFL Power Rankings reflect Bears’ current standing in league

The Chicago Bears’ three-game losing streak has them falling not only in the NFC North standings but also in various NFL power rankings around the web.

Now 5-4, the Bears’ hope for an NFC North crown is dwindling by the week. So is their quest to be considered a top-10 all-around team.

One power ranking freefall is happening over at NBC Sports, where the Bears’ weekly slide continues. They fell from 17 to 19 after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

It’s time for changes on the Bears’ offense. Will Matt Nagy relinguish playcalling duties? The Bears can’t afford to look dreadful on Monday Night Football again.

The question hovering over Halas Hall this week is whether Nagy will allow offensive coordinator Bill Lazor to take over as the team’s play-caller. Nagy hinted on Monday that everything is on the table when it comes to fixing the team’s offense but said he wouldn’t tell anyone whether he does, in fact, give up playcalling duties.

At this point, Nagy has to eat some humble pie and give someone else on his staff a chance to dial up plays. There’s no way to know whether Chicago’s struggles on offense are because of the personnel, the system, or the play-caller until all three are properly vetted.

Until then, the Bears’ descent continues.