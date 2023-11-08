Week 10 NFL broadcast maps: Will your station carry Saints vs. Vikings?

We’re on to Week 10 of the NFL regular season, with a wide audience catching the New Orleans Saints’ upcoming road game against the Minnesota Vikings. The matchup will be broadcast on FOX at Noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12 with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on the call from the booth.

Coverage is projected to extend from the Saints’ home market in Louisiana through large parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Georgia as well as the Vikings’ market in the Midwest: all of Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and large parts of Nebraska, Illinois, and Michigan.

But will your local station be carrying the game? Check the Week 10 broadcast map projection from 506 Sports:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire