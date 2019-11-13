Week 10: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Now that we’re in the meat of the season, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 10: AFC Targets and Touches

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Christian Kirk (10, 5, 11, X, X), Larry Fitzgerald (8, 4, 4, 3, 8), Kenyan Drake (7, 4, X, X, X), Pharoh Cooper (5, 2, 0, 4, 4), KeeSean Johnson (4, 3, X, 2, 5), Andy Isabella (3, 1, 0, 2, 0), Trent Sherfield (2, 0, 2, 1, 1), Maxx Williams (2, 2, 1, 1, 3), Charles Clay (1, 2, 3, 2, 2), David Johnson (1, X, X, 0, 8), Damiere Byrd (X, X, 5, 2, 2), Chase Edmonds (X, X, 4, 4, 2)

Air Yards: Christian Kirk (199, 18, 122, X, X), Pharoh Cooper (148, 5, 0, 8, 4), KeeSean Johnson (59, 30, X, 21, 31), Larry Fitzgerald (54, 10, 16, 5, 84), Andy Isabella (33, 22, 0, -4, 0), Charles Clay (11, -11, 68, 21, -1), Maxx Williams (11, 24, 5, 4, 21), David Johnson (7, X, X, 0, 18), Trent Sherfield (7, 0, 33, 4, 36), Kenyan Drake (-11, -13, X, X, X), Damiere Byrd (X, X, 55, 46, 43), Chase Edmonds (X, X, -15, 0, -6)

Receiving Yards: Christian Kirk (138, 8, 79, X, X), Andy Isabella (78, 88, 0, 8, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (71, 38, 8, 12, 69), Pharoh Cooper (29, 15, 0, 29, 16), Maxx Williams (15, 12, 9, 5, 34), David Johnson (8, X, X, 0, 68), Kenyan Drake (6, 52, X, X, X), Charles Clay (5, 6, 88, 12, 8), KeeSean Johnson (0, 22, X, 6, 14), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 0, 4, 38), Damiere Byrd (X, X, 18, 4, 60), Chase Edmonds (X, X, 5, 24, 33)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (10, 15, X, X, X), David Johnson (5, X, X, 1, 12), Kyler Murray (3, 5, 2, 10, 11), Chase Edmonds (X, X, 7, 27, 5)

RZ Targets: Pharoh Cooper (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), David Johnson (1, X, X, 0, 2), KeeSean Johnson (1, 1, X, 0, 1), Christian Kirk (1, 1, 0, X, X), Trent Sherfield (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Chase Edmonds (X, X, 2, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (2, X, X, 0, 3), Kenyan Drake (1, 1, X, X, X), Kyler Murray (0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Chase Edmonds (X, X, 2, 4, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (5-80-0, 6-118-1, 5-47-1, 3-39-0, X), Byron Murphy (4-27-1, 3-21-1, 3-23-1, 4-32-0, 6-108-0), Tramaine Brock (X, 0-0-0, 3-21-0, 6-88-1, 1-30-0)

Observations: Kyler Murray hasn’t exactly pushed the envelope throwing deep this year (Arizona’s low-wattage “horizontal raid” has been a source of ridicule around these parts) but he let it rip against Tampa, rocketing 509 air yards, the second-most of any Week 10 signal-caller (Dak Prescott had him beat with a slate-leading 555 in a loss to Minnesota). Murray’s downfield wizardry represented a philosophical 180 and the biggest beneficiary was Christian Kirk, who dismantled the Bucs with a career-high 138 yards and three touchdowns, the latter representing the same amount he had all of last year. Kirk did his damage vertically (19.9 aDOT), trailing only Tyreek Hill in Week 10 air yards (199). Despite Kenyan Drake’s emergence, Arizona insisted on trotting out a hobbled David Johnson, who promptly face-planted to the tune of two rushing yards (0.4 yards per carry) and a lost fumble. Slowly but surely, Andy Isabella (3-78-0 on three targets) is gaining a role in the Cards’ offense. The rookie accounted for career-highs in both snaps (26) and routes run (18) in Sunday’s defeat.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (9, 12, 9, 9, 7), Russell Gage (5, 9, 2, 1, 2), Austin Hooper (5, 7, 5, 8, 9), Calvin Ridley (5, 7, 6, 6, 9), Devonta Freeman (4, 8, 3, 3, 5), Justin Hardy (0, 4, 2, 0, 1), Luke Stocker (0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (118, 145, 139, 98, 99), Calvin Ridley (80, 83, 49, 68, 141), Russell Gage (20, 72, 31, 6, 30), Austin Hooper (19, 22, 37, 88, 65), Devonta Freeman (5, -1, 1, 8, 1), Justin Hardy (0, 30, 17, 0, 5), Luke Stocker (0, 5, 0, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (79, 152, 93, 108, 42), Calvin Ridley (28, 70, 30, 48, 88), Russell Gage (23, 58, 13, 6, 12), Austin Hooper (17, 65, 46, 117, 56), Devonta Freeman (10, 63, 6, 30, 40), Justin Hardy (0, 23, 19, 0, 5), Luke Stocker (0, 18, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Brian Hill (20, 3, 5, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (10, 13, 7, 19, 11), Matt Ryan (2, X, 1, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Austin Hooper (2, 2, 1, 1, 1), Devonta Freeman (1, 1, 0, 2, 1), Russell Gage (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Justin Hardy (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Julio Jones (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Calvin Ridley (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Brian Hill (4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (2, 0, 0, 3, 3), Matt Ryan (1, X, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Isaiah Oliver (9-94-0, 1-15-0, 2-33-0, 4-74-0, 8-110-0), Blidi Wreh-Wilson (3-37-0, 3-51-0, 3-45-1, X, X), Kendall Sheffield (5-28-0, 4-66-0, 3-55-0, 2-8-0, 1-8-0), Damontae Kazee (0-0-0, 2-6-2, 5-35-0, 4-32-0, 2-59-0), Desmond Trufant (X, X, X, X, 7-141-3)

Observations: Atlanta sprung the biggest upset of 2019, stunning the Saints as 13.5-point underdogs in Week 10. However, injuries to Devonta Freeman (foot) and Austin Hooper (MCL) stopped the celebration dead in its tracks, canceling the Falcons’ victory parade before the champagne even hit their lips. With Freeman shelved and backup Ito Smith (neck) already lost to injured reserve, Brian Hill will slot in as the Falcons’ RB1. The 2017 fifth-rounder handled 21 touches in the Big Easy and should see similar volume going forward. The bigger loss will be felt at tight end where the drop-off from Hooper (tied for the league lead among tight ends with 56 catches) to Luke Stocker, more known for his blocking than his mitts (6-34-0 receiving line on nine targets this year), is immeasurable. We all know touchdowns move the needle in fantasy. Unfortunately, Julio Jones has fallen short on that front, following up his early-season scoring rampage (four combined touchdowns in Weeks 1-3) with a six-game touchdown drought.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: D.J. Moore (11, 10, 9, 10, 8), Greg Olsen (10, 5, 2, 7, 2), Curtis Samuel (8, 6, 11, 6, 6), Christian McCaffrey (7, 3, 5, 5, 9), Jarius Wright (2, 4, 4, 3, 3)

Air Yards: Curtis Samuel (112, 136, 189, 113, 60), D.J. Moore (109, 137, 103, 95, 89), Greg Olsen (84, 59, 12, 56, 12), Jarius Wright (32, 47, 18, 32, 8), Christian McCaffrey (-8, 6, 12, -13, 13)

Receiving Yards: D.J. Moore (120, 101, 38, 73, 91), Greg Olsen (98, 40, 13, 52, 0), Curtis Samuel (35, 64, 46, 70, 19), Christian McCaffrey (33, 20, 38, 26, 61), Jarius Wright (21, 0, 12, 6, 6)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (20, 24, 14, 22, 19), Kyle Allen (3, 3, 0, 3, 1), Reggie Bonnafon (0, 3, 1, 0, 5)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (2, 1, 0, 0, 3), D.J. Moore (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Curtis Samuel (1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Jarius Wright (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (5, 4, 0, 6, 2), Kyle Allen (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ross Cockrell (2-56-0, 6-83-0, 1-2-0, 3-42-0, 4-99-1), Donte Jackson (2-43-0, 3-46-0, 2-20-0, X, X), Javien Elliott (3-15-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 5-64-0, 4-38-0), James Bradberry (X, 2-59-0, 2-17-0, 8-91-0, 5-90-0)

Observations: Flakes were falling in Green Bay, but even with Mother Nature attempting to hijack Week 10, D.J. Moore remained a thorn in the Packers’ side, spouting off for a season-best 120 yards in a Lambeau thriller. Only three receivers—Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans and Amari Cooper—have totaled more yards than Moore over the last two weeks (221). The touchdowns keep coming for Curtis Samuel, who has sent a postcard from the end zone four times in his last four appearances. Kyle Allen submitted a career-high in passing yards (307) Sunday, but turnovers (one interception and a lost fumble) were his undoing in the loss to Green Bay. Christian McCaffrey’s price continues to skyrocket on DFS sites (he tipped the scales at $10,500 on FanDuel last week) but as Week 10 showed (141 yards and a touchdown), he’s still worth all that loot.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (9, 5, 7, 16, 8), Taylor Gabriel (6, 3, 6, 2, X), Tarik Cohen (4, 5, 3, 12, 7), Anthony Miller (2, 1, 3, 9, 7), Trey Burton (1, 1, 4, 4, 4), David Montgomery (0, 4, 5, 2, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 1, 2, 3, 0), Javon Wims (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Adam Shaheen (X, 1, 2, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (100, 87, 69, 170, 108), Taylor Gabriel (92, 54, 91, 22, X), Trey Burton (8, 24, 48, 12, 12), Anthony Miller (8, 24, 50, 112, 99), David Montgomery (0, 11, -3, 2, 7), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 4, -5, 16, 0), Javon Wims (0, 0, 0, 6, 12), Tarik Cohen (-5, 19, 13, -7, -9), Adam Shaheen (X, 2, 5, 5, 0)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (86, 6, 62, 87, 97), Taylor Gabriel (39, 69, 53, 6, X), Tarik Cohen (23, 9, 37, 19, 39), Anthony Miller (7, 0, 67, 64, 52), Trey Burton (0, 0, 16, 11, 16), David Montgomery (0, 36, 12, 13, 11), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 5, 1, 21, 0), Javon Wims (0, 0, 0, 6, 0), Adam Shaheen (X, 0, 0, 24, 0)

Carries: David Montgomery (17, 14, 27, 2, 11), Tarik Cohen (3, 2, 4, 3, 4), Mitchell Trubisky (3, 2, 4, 0, X), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 1, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Trey Burton (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Anthony Miller (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), David Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Allen Robinson (0, 0, 1, 3, 2), Javon Wims (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Adam Shaheen (X, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Tarik Cohen (0, 2, 3, 0, 0), David Montgomery (0, 3, 5, 0, 2), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 1, 1, 0, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (5-61-0, 2-4-0, 2-15-0, 4-78-0, 2-18-0), Kyle Fuller (2-59-1, 6-64-1, 6-87-0, 4-70-0, 3-42-0), Buster Skrine (5-53-0, 3-25-0, 2-37-0, 5-34-1, 1-4-0)

Observations: Sunday’s box score would indicate a new and improved Mitchell Trubisky and while the third-year QB did have his moments against the Lions (three touchdowns, 131.0 quarterback rating), the Bears’ offense still struggled as a whole, punting nine times including on each of their last five possessions. A week after being stymied in Philadelphia (1-6-0 on five targets), Allen Robinson turned the page with a dominant Week 10, soaking up six grabs for 86 yards as Chicago snapped a four-game losing skid. Sunday wasn’t as kind to first-year workhorse David Montgomery, who squandered his 17 carries (just 3.5 yards per attempt) while out-snapping Tarik Cohen by a slim 34-29 margin. Trubisky may not be God’s gift to the quarterback position, but he’s really slung it against Detroit, delivering seven touchdowns (six passing, one rushing) and a mesmerizing 142.6 passer rating in his last two encounters with the Bears’ long-time rival.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (14, 7, 5, 2, 14), Michael Gallup (10, 6, 4, 7, 14), Randall Cobb (8, 8, 3, X, 6), Jason Witten (5, 9, 4, 7, 4), Blake Jarwin (4, 1, 1, 4, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (3, 0, 7, 6, 4), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 1, 6, 1)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (166, 135, 89, 22, 166), Michael Gallup (165, 84, 24, 71, 137), Randall Cobb (114, 80, 30, X, 78), Jason Witten (28, 37, 29, 76, 57), Blake Jarwin (27, 13, 1, 24, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (10, 0, -1, 7, 31), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 37, 47, -4)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (147, 80, 106, 3, 226), Randall Cobb (106, 35, 29, X, 53), Michael Gallup (76, 33, 34, 48, 113), Blake Jarwin (35, 42, 1, 6, 0), Jason Witten (17, 58, 33, 57, 29), Ezekiel Elliott (16, 0, 36, 47, 29), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 64, 13)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (20, 23, 22, 28, 12), Tony Pollard (1, 3, 8, 3, 4), Dak Prescott (0, 3, 5, 3, 4)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Jason Witten (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 0, X, 0), Michael Gallup (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Blake Jarwin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 2, 9, 10, 2), Dak Prescott (0, 1, 1, 3, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chidobe Awuzie (4-55-0, 5-41-1, 2-36-0, 4-118-1, 4-23-0), Byron Jones (2-21-0, 4-42-0, 0-0-0, 2-37-0, 2-40-0), Jourdan Lewis (1-9-0, 4-70-0, 2-17-0, 3-35-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Another game, another Amari Cooper blow-up. Get used to it, folks. Even Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes couldn’t extinguish Cooper’s flames in Week 10 as the contract-year receiver massacred Minnesota for 147 yards on 11 catches, the latter mark tying a season-high. Excluding his injury-abbreviated Week 6, Cooper has averaged an emphatic 139.8 receiving yards over his last four healthy appearances (the word “healthy” probably deserves an asterisk as the 25-year-old has been a weekly fixture on Dallas’ injury report). First-year Cowboy Randall Cobb has largely been an afterthought for Dallas, but he went straight for the top shelf Sunday, hanging a season-best 106 yards on the Vikings in Week 10. That was his 12th lifetime meeting with Minnesota, a frequent sparring partner of Cobb’s throughout his Packers tenure. Sophomore extraordinaire Michael Gallup has scored in three of five games since returning from a torn meniscus, though he’s reeled in fewer than half his targets (20-of-41) during that span.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (9, 7, 8, 2, 9), Danny Amendola (8, 5, 8, 11, 1), J.D. McKissic (7, 4, 3, 3, 3), T.J. Hockenson (6, 7, 1, 5, 6), Marvin Jones (6, 10, 5, 13, 5), Logan Thomas (2, 2, 1, 0, 1), Jesse James (1, 2, 0, 4, 1), Ty Johnson (1, 3, 4, 4, 0)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (119, 146, 188, 56, 122), Marvin Jones (94, 154, 58, 115, 85), T.J. Hockenson (49, 49, 13, 36, 26), Danny Amendola (43, 56, 58, 113, 4), Logan Thomas (8, 14, 9, 0, 20), Jesse James (1, 10, 0, -1, 8), Ty Johnson (1, 2, 46, 17, 0), J.D. McKissic (1, 24, -3, 8, -2)

Receiving Yards: Marvin Jones (77, 126, 22, 93, 17), Kenny Golladay (57, 132, 123, 21, 121), T.J. Hockenson (47, 56, 21, 32, 21), Danny Amendola (29, 29, 95, 105, 6), J.D. McKissic (19, 40, 2, 31, 7), Logan Thomas (19, 13, 17, 0, 0), Ty Johnson (3, 7, 13, 28, 0), Jesse James (0, 3, 0, 7, 8)

Carries: J.D. McKissic (10, 4, 1, 5, 3), Paul Perkins (7, 2, 3, X, 0), Ty Johnson (5, 9, 7, 10, 0), Matthew Stafford (X, 3, 2, 0, 3)

RZ Targets: Danny Amendola (1, 1, 0, 2, 1), Kenny Golladay (1, 2, 1, 0, 2), Logan Thomas (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Hockenson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jesse James (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Marvin Jones (0, 1, 1, 5, 1), J.D. McKissic (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ty Johnson (1, 1, 0, 3, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Matthew Stafford (X, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (1-33-0, 0-0-0, X, 2-52-1, 4-18-0), Justin Coleman (2-9-0, 6-60-1, 10-122-0, 5-95-1, 6-109-1), Rashaan Melvin (1-5-0, 5-72-0, 4-70-3, 6-89-0, 3-63-0)

Observations: Many of you will try for Brian Hill on waivers this week … and many of you will fail. But that’s what J.D. McKissic is for, right? With Ty Johnson lost to a concussion, J.D. McKissic was in on 57-of-82 offensive snaps in Week 10, drawing targets on seven of his 29 routes run while out-snapping practice squad call-up Paul Perkins by a firm 16-8 margin. There’s a reason McKissic is on his third team in four seasons, but with most of Detroit’s backfield set up in hospital beds, at least we know volume won’t be an issue for the undrafted 26-year-old. Kenny Golladay came crashing back to earth with an abysmal Week 10, committing three drops while netting just three catches for 57 yards on nine targets in a loss to the Bears. Golladay did corral a 47-yard touchdown strike from fill-in QB Jeff Driskel (who was starting in place of an injured Matthew Stafford), but was also the intended target on Driskel’s third-quarter pick. Sunday spelled the end of Stafford’s run of 136 straight starts, the sixth-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (10, 11, X, X, X), Allen Lazard (6, 4, 5, 4, 5), Jimmy Graham (4, 4, 5, 4, 5), Geronimo Allison (3, 2, 3, 5, 7), Jake Kumerow (2, 2, 4, 2, 3), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1, 2, 2, 3, 2), Jamaal Williams (1, 6, 3, 5, 5), Aaron Jones (0, 4, 8, 4, 7), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 1, 0, 2)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (164, 111, X, X, X), Allen Lazard (90, 72, 12, 61, 79), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (47, 51, 33, 55, 52), Jimmy Graham (46, 6, 36, 38, 51), Aaron Jones (0, -4, 29, 20, 46), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 11, 0, 45), Jamaal Williams (0, -2, 11, 1, -1), Jake Kumerow (-3, 57, 71, 44, 18), Geronimo Allison (-4, 4, 28, 38, 81)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (118, 41, X, X, X), Jimmy Graham (59, 17, 20, 65, 17), Allen Lazard (27, 44, 42, 42, 65), Jake Kumerow (23, 0, 48, 54, 17), Geronimo Allison (6, 21, 7, 33, 40), Aaron Jones (0, -1, 159, 33, 13), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 11, 0, 50), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 4, 133, 48), Jamaal Williams (0, 39, 14, 26, 32)

Carries: Aaron Jones (13, 8, 13, 12, 11), Jamaal Williams (13, 2, 7, 3, 14), Aaron Rodgers (1, 1, 6, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 0, X, X, X), Allen Lazard (2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jimmy Graham (1, 0, 0, 2, 2), Geronimo Allison (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 2, 2, 1), Jake Kumerow (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (4, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jamaal Williams (4, 0, 1, 0, 4), Aaron Rodgers (1, 0, 1, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (8-82-0, 0-0-0, 5-74-1, 3-51-0, 6-163-0), Jaire Alexander (5-58-0, 4-129-0, 4-35-0, 3-36-1, 1-3-0), Tramon Williams (1-21-0, 3-19-0, 2-19-0, 0-0-0, 2-15-0)

Observations: Aaron Jones keeps pulling rabbits out of his hat. For his latest trick, Jones saw identical usage to Jamaal Williams in snaps (32), touches (13) and red-zone opportunities (four carries each) against Carolina, but still finished as the week’s RB3 compared to Williams, who checked in as the RB35 in PPR leagues. The wide disparity probably had a bit to do with Jones’ 93 rushing yards (Williams could only muster 63) and three touchdowns, the latter mark raising his season total to 14 (11 rushing, three receiving). Remarkably, Jones stands as the season’s overall PPR RB3 despite ranking only 16th in rushing yards per game (58.9). Now over a month removed from turf toe, Davante Adams is back to being Davante Adams. Even with snow dotting the field in Green Bay, Adams had no trouble out-classing Carolina Sunday, dusting the Panthers secondary for 118 yards on seven catches. He’s still searching for his first touchdown of 2019, but rest assured, it will come, hopefully with others to follow.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Gerald Everett (12, 3, 10, 5, 11), Robert Woods (11, 2, 7, 4, 9), Josh Reynolds (5, 8, 1, 1, 1), Todd Gurley (4, 1, 1, X, 5), Tyler Higbee (4, 1, 1, 3, 3), Cooper Kupp (4, 10, 8, 6, 17), Brandin Cooks (X, 1, 7, 3, 3)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (113, -3, 53, 43, 60), Josh Reynolds (67, 138, 5, 31, 12), Gerald Everett (64, 19, 147, 40, 100), Tyler Higbee (30, 6, 5, 13, -1), Cooper Kupp (21, 123, 50, 23, 134), Todd Gurley (-16, 3, 13, X, 5), Brandin Cooks (X, 17, 100, 6, 101)

Receiving Yards: Robert Woods (95, 36, 80, 0, 48), Gerald Everett (68, 15, 50, 9, 136), Josh Reynolds (49, 73, 0, 0, 12), Tyler Higbee (22, 8, 8, 25, 47), Todd Gurley (0, 0, 13, X, 6), Cooper Kupp (0, 220, 50, 17, 117), Brandin Cooks (X, 0, 59, 18, 29)

Carries: Todd Gurley (12, 10, 18, X, 15), Malcolm Brown (5, X, X, 11, 1), Darrell Henderson (4, 11, 11, 6, 0), Jared Goff (1, 0, 3, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 0, 2, 1, 3), Gerald Everett (0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 0, 1, X, 0), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Josh Reynolds (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Brandin Cooks (X, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (2, 5, 9, X, 3), Malcolm Brown (0, X, X, 3, 0), Jared Goff (0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Darrell Henderson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Troy Hill (4-59-1, 3-45-0, 4-39-0, 2-16-0, 0-0-0), Jalen Ramsey (3-44-0, 7-89-0, 4-69-0, X, X), Nickell Robey-Coleman (2-31-0, 4-49-0, 2-23-0, 3--4-0, 1-7-0)

Observations: Jared Goff’s dreaded alter ego “Road Goff” returned in Week 10, falling flat in an ugly loss to the Steelers (three turnovers, zero touchdowns, four sacks). Goff’s home and road splits are just as skewed as you’d expect: his career passer rating dips from 96.1 to 87.8 outside of greater Los Angeles. His yards per attempt (7.22) and completion percentage (60.13) on the road are also in stark contrast to his glowing home numbers (8.02 and 63.22, respectively). Todd Gurley’s season gets stranger by the week. Despite one of his better rushing performances—Gurley’s 73 yards on the ground were his most since Week 1—the three-time Pro Bowler was moth-balled in the second half at Pittsburgh, seeing his final touch of the afternoon with a minute to play in the third quarter. Cooper Kupp had Week 9 to kick his feet up following the Rams’ trip to London, but he ended up taking an extra week off, no-showing with an embarassing goose egg at Heinz Field. With Brandin Cooks (concussion) eyeing a Week 11 return, it’s time to exile Josh Reynolds back to the dense waiver forest from which he came.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Dalvin Cook (7, 7, 6, 2, 2), Stefon Diggs (6, 4, 7, 8, 11), Irv Smith (6, 6, 3, 6, 2), Kyle Rudolph (5, 5, 3, 6, 3), Olabisi Johnson (4, 2, 2, 8, 1), Laquon Treadwell (1, 5, 1, 0, 1), Adam Thielen (X, 1, X, 2, 8)

Air Yards: Stefon Diggs (67, 51, 75, 120, 250), Olabisi Johnson (54, 15, 23, 90, 16), Kyle Rudolph (38, 40, -3, 64, 3), Irv Smith (17, 33, 6, 61, 19), Laquon Treadwell (9, 82, 1, 0, 15), Dalvin Cook (-23, -4, -2, -12, -4), Adam Thielen (X, 5, X, 32, 75)

Receiving Yards: Dalvin Cook (86, 45, 73, 7, 13), Stefon Diggs (49, 4, 143, 143, 167), Irv Smith (34, 33, 21, 60, 29), Olabisi Johnson (25, 4, 27, 40, 16), Kyle Rudolph (14, 23, 17, 58, 36), Laquon Treadwell (10, 58, 1, 0, 15), Adam Thielen (X, 0, X, 25, 57)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (26, 21, 23, 25, 16), Alexander Mattison (8, 3, 13, 7, 14), Kirk Cousins (1, 1, 2, 4, 2)

RZ Targets: Kyle Rudolph (2, 3, 1, 1, 1), Irv Smith (2, 2, 0, 1, 1), Dalvin Cook (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Olabisi Johnson (1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Adam Thielen (X, 0, X, 0, 3)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (6, 4, 4, 6, 5), Alexander Mattison (4, 1, 6, 2, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Mike Hughes (11-154-1, 2-13-0, 1-5-0, 3-41-1, 0-0-0), Mackensie Alexander (4-80-1, 4-24-0, 1-15-0, 6-62-0, 2-6-0), Xavier Rhodes (5-63-0, 4-35-0, 4-46-0, 2-5-2, 6-30-0), Trae Waynes (X, 7-143-1, 2-16-0, 6-64-1, 4-69-1)

Observations: Kirk Cousins has developed a reputation for crumbling under pressure but that narrative didn’t hold true Sunday night in Dallas, where the eighth-year signal-caller claimed a rare victory over a winning opponent (6-28 for his career). Cousins did well to win in a hostile road environment, particularly in the absence of perennial 1,000-yard receiver Adam Thielen (out with a hamstring injury aggravated in Week 9), but the real star was Dalvin Cook, who boosted his credentials with a standout performance at Jerry’s World (183 yards, one touchdown on 33 touches). Finally healthy after an injury-plagued first two seasons, Cook leads all of football in touches (243), yards from scrimmage (1,415) and rushing yards (991). Kyle Rudolph hasn’t made much progress on the yardage front (18.4 yards per game this season), but at least he’s scoring touchdowns again. He’s now stormed the end zone’s gates four times in his last four appearances.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (14, 11, 11, 12, 13), Jared Cook (10, X, X, 3, 6), Alvin Kamara (10, X, X, 8, 7), Ted Ginn (3, 2, 5, 6, 2), Latavius Murray (2, 12, 6, 3, 2), Tre’Quan Smith (2, X, X, X, 0), Taysom Hill (1, 3, 2, 0, 0), Josh Hill (0, 5, 3, 2, 4)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (112, 31, 122, 47, 144), Jared Cook (89, X, X, 21, 44), Ted Ginn (58, 41, 92, 119, 35), Tre’Quan Smith (27, X, X, X, 0), Taysom Hill (2, 31, 2, 0, 0), Josh Hill (0, 38, 13, 12, 36), Alvin Kamara (0, X, X, -1, 9), Latavius Murray (-8, -3, 1, -13, 3)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (152, 112, 131, 89, 182), Jared Cook (74, X, X, 37, 41), Alvin Kamara (50, X, X, 35, 42), Tre’Quan Smith (13, X, X, X, 0), Latavius Murray (7, 55, 31, 35, 6), Taysom Hill (3, 63, 4, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (0, 42, 48, 36, 35), Josh Hill (0, 39, 43, 8, 39)

Carries: Latavius Murray (5, 21, 27, 8, 7), Alvin Kamara (4, X, X, 11, 16), Taysom Hill (1, 0, 2, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (2, X, X, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (2, 2, 2, 4, 2), Taysom Hill (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (1, 2, 3, 0, 0), Jared Cook (0, X, X, 1, 2), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Josh Hill (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (1, 5, 8, 2, 0), Taysom Hill (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Alvin Kamara (0, X, X, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (6-99-1, 2-28-0, 5-41-1, 1-20-0, 1-26-1), P.J. Williams (3-36-0, X, X, 0-0-0, 5-69-0), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (2-11-0, 3-11-0, 7-18-1, 2-11-0, 1-11-0), Marshon Lattimore (1-3-0, 1-9-0, 2-20-0, 3-44-0, 2-25-0)

Observations: The Saints looked ill-prepared for their Week 10 matchup with Atlanta, but Michael Thomas still shined bright amid the chaos, obliterating the Falcons for 152 yards on a season-high 13 catches in the losing effort. If Thomas keeps up his torrid pace (153-1,826-7), he’ll have a good shot at supplanting Marvin Harrison as the NFL’s single-season catch leader (143 in 2002). Jared Cook’s debut season in New Orleans hasn’t gone according to plan—his two-game injury absence that proceeded his Week 10 certainly wasn’t in the script—but he looked the part Sunday, setting season-bests in a host of categories including catches (six), receiving yards (74), targets (10), snaps (46) and routes run (39). Game script was no friend to Latavius Murray, who played sparingly in Alvin Kamara’s return to the lineup (16 snaps to Kamara’s 52).

New York Giants

Targets: Darius Slayton (14, 4, 5, 2, 8), Golden Tate (8, 6, 10, 11, 9), Saquon Barkley (5, 8, 10, 5, X), Rhett Ellison (3, 5, 2, 2, 7), Bennie Fowler (3, 6, 2, 5, X), Wayne Gallman (2, 1, 1, 0, X), Cody Latimer (1, 3, 3, 5, 1), Evan Engram (X, 8, 7, 5, X)

Air Yards: Darius Slayton (142, 52, 95, 27, 156), Golden Tate (70, 32, 65, 102, 105), Bennie Fowler (18, 53, 13, 42, X), Saquon Barkley (14, -10, 39, -4, X), Rhett Ellison (11, 17, 4, 25, 57), Wayne Gallman (7, 7, 4, 0, X), Cody Latimer (2, 41, 50, 23, 5), Evan Engram (X, 48, 41, 40, X)

Receiving Yards: Darius Slayton (121, 6, 50, 28, 32), Golden Tate (95, 42, 85, 80, 102), Rhett Ellison (42, 17, -1, 33, 30), Saquon Barkley (30, 67, 79, 8, X), Bennie Fowler (16, 22, 21, 35, X), Wayne Gallman (3, 0, 20, 0, X), Cody Latimer (0, 8, 28, 33, 0), Evan Engram (X, 48, 40, 6, X)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (13, 14, 19, 18, X), Daniel Jones (3, 6, 4, 4, 2), Wayne Gallman (1, 0, 0, 0, X), Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 1, 0, 3)

RZ Targets: Wayne Gallman (1, 0, 0, 0, X), Darius Slayton (1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Golden Tate (1, 3, 1, 0, 0), Saquon Barkley (0, 1, 3, 0, X), Rhett Ellison (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Bennie Fowler (0, 2, 0, 0, X), Cody Latimer (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Evan Engram (X, 2, 1, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (0, 7, 3, 1, X), Daniel Jones (0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Deandre Baker (2-51-0, 5-68-1, 4-101-2, 2-15-0, 4-35-0), Corey Ballentine (3-39-0, 4-28-0, X, X, 0-0-0), Janoris Jenkins (2-19-0, 1-4-0, 1-5-0, 1-6-0, 2-43-0), Grant Haley (0-0-0, X, 6-51-0, 3-17-0, 8-101-0)

Observations: After weeks of being cold-shouldered by elitist fantasy owners (“a fifth-round rookie? Pass”), Darius Slayton can no longer be ignored. Slayton body-bagged the Jets in Week 10, gutting the Giants’ MetLife co-tenant for 10 grabs spanning 121 yards, both career-highs for the Auburn grad. He’s tied with three others (Mecole Hardman, Terry McLaurin and DK Metcalf) for the league lead among rookies with five receiving touchdowns. Saquon Barkley looked far from healthy against the Jets, averaging a puny 0.1 yards per carry (one yard on 13 rushing attempts) on the ground with a long run of three yards. The Giants haven’t given any thought to shutting him down, though with 2019 looking more and more like a lost cause, New York could pull the plug on its prized running back at any moment. For all his warts (he’s taken 32 sacks in his eight starts, among other disappointments), Daniel Jones has certainly made his fantasy presence felt, leading all QBs in touchdown passes (nine) since Week 8.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (11, 4, 5, 9, 7), Nelson Agholor (8, 4, 4, 7, 3), Alshon Jeffery (8, 6, 5, 12, 8), Dallas Goedert (5, 5, 4, 8, 3), Miles Sanders (3, 3, 3, 3, 5), Darren Sproles (2, X, X, X, 1), Jordan Howard (1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 1, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Nelson Agholor (106, 1, 86, 102, 79), Alshon Jeffery (103, 71, 90, 60, 34), Zach Ertz (76, 46, 87, 92, 61), Dallas Goedert (18, 18, 35, 46, 16), Darren Sproles (4, X, X, X, 6), Jordan Howard (1, -4, -1, 0, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 4, 55, -19), Miles Sanders (-10, -11, 9, 40, 24)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (103, 20, 38, 54, 57), Dallas Goedert (39, 22, 69, 48, 11), Alshon Jeffery (36, 64, 38, 76, 52), Miles Sanders (31, 44, 11, 86, 49), Nelson Agholor (21, 7, 24, 42, 20), Darren Sproles (3, X, X, X, 0), Jordan Howard (1, 15, 6, 0, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Jordan Howard (19, 23, 11, 13, 13), Miles Sanders (10, 3, 6, 3, 9), Carson Wentz (4, 8, 4, 2, 2), Darren Sproles (2, X, X, X, 3), Boston Scott (0, 5, 7, 4, X)

RZ Targets: Dallas Goedert (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Miles Sanders (1, 0, 1, 0, 3), Zach Ertz (0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Alshon Jeffery (0, 0, 1, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 3, 1, 1, 3), Miles Sanders (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Boston Scott (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Carson Wentz (0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Avonte Maddox (2-33-0, X, X, X, X), Rasul Douglas (1-13-0, 0-0-0, 4-77-0, 5-114-1, 2-27-0), Ronald Darby (2-11-0, 4-34-0, X, X, X), Jalen Mills (0-0-0, 2-26-0, 6-74-0, X, X), Sidney Jones (X, 1-21-0, X, 4-33-1, X)

Observations: Among the most pass-centric teams in football a season ago (61.77 percent pass rate was seventh-highest), the Eagles have largely abandoned that formula in 2019, now airing it out on just 54.92 percent of plays (26th of 32 teams). Once considered a strength, Philadelphia's receiving corps—a unit led by brittle Alshon Jeffery, drop-plagued slot man Nelson Agholor and not much else—has greatly underachieved, threatening to squander another year of Carson Wentz’s prime. Perhaps Jordan Matthews, now in his third go-round with Philadelphia, can inject some life into the Eagles’ dormant passing game.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Deebo Samuel (11, 7, 3, X, 5), Kendrick Bourne (8, 1, 1, 4, 1), Ross Dwelley (7, 4, 0, 3, 0), Tevin Coleman (4, 4, 2, 2, 3), Emmanuel Sanders (4, 9, 5, X, X), Marquise Goodwin (3, X, X, 1, 3), Dante Pettis (3, 1, 3, 2, 6), Matt Breida (2, 2, 1, 1, 4), Richie James (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), George Kittle (X, 8, 7, 5, 8)

Air Yards: Deebo Samuel (95, 68, 3, X, 17), Kendrick Bourne (78, 7, 10, 53, 1), Ross Dwelley (49, 15, 0, 25, 0), Marquise Goodwin (43, X, X, 16, 43), Emmanuel Sanders (43, 101, 46, X, X), Dante Pettis (34, 21, 18, 22, 44), Tevin Coleman (2, -5, -4, -8, -7), Richie James (0, 0, 0, 11, 0), Matt Breida (-1, -2, -3, -4, -3), George Kittle (X, 54, 47, 53, 38)

Receiving Yards: Deebo Samuel (112, 40, 19, X, 18), Kendrick Bourne (42, 7, 12, 69, 11), Tevin Coleman (32, 13, 13, -1, 16), Ross Dwelley (24, 29, 0, 2, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (24, 112, 25, X, X), Matt Breida (7, 14, 15, 1, 27), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, X, 0, 15), Richie James (0, 0, 0, 40, 0), Dante Pettis (0, 21, 5, 0, 45), George Kittle (X, 79, 86, 38, 103)

Carries: Matt Breida (10, 15, 11, 8, 13), Tevin Coleman (9, 12, 11, 20, 18), Raheem Mostert (6, 1, 9, 0, 4), Jimmy Garoppolo (2, 3, 0, 4, 5), Jeff Wilson (X, 0, 2, 5, 0)

RZ Targets: Kendrick Bourne (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Deebo Samuel (1, 2, 2, X, 2), Matt Breida (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 0, 2), Ross Dwelley (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dante Pettis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 1, 1, X, X), George Kittle (X, 2, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Matt Breida (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 3, 3, 6, 6), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jeff Wilson (X, 0, 2, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Emmanuel Moseley (7-57-0, 1-88-1, 1-10-0, 0-0-0, 3-21-0), Richard Sherman (2-27-0, 1-3-0, 2-9-0, 1-19-0, 2-9-0), K’Waun Williams (3-26-0, 4-31-0, 5-38-0, 5-16-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: The Niners were handed their first loss of 2019, albeit to an equally-loaded Seahawks team, in Week 10. Monday night exposed Jimmy Garoppolo (three turnovers), who was lucky not to get eaten by sixth-year pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Injuries to George Kittle (knee) and Emmanuel Sanders certainly played a hand in his struggles, but Garoppolo’s pathetic 15.4 completion percentage under pressure Monday night (2-of-13 for 20 yards and an interception) was inexcusable. Deebo Samuel enjoyed his best game as a pro in Week 10, filling the void left by Sanders with 112 yards on eight catches, both career-highs for the second-round rookie. After dodging injury bullets all year, Matt Breida finally succumbed to a sprained ankle against Seattle, casting doubt on his Week 11 status. Raheem Mostert will be elevated to backup status behind lead dog Tevin Coleman if Breida needs a week off.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Jacob Hollister (10, 6, 2, 6, 0), DK Metcalf (10, 9, 5, 9, 5), Chris Carson (4, 2, 1, 5, 4), Tyler Lockett (4, 18, 6, 7, 5), Josh Gordon (2, X, X, X, X), Malik Turner (2, 0, 1, 1, 1), David Moore (1, 4, 4, 3, 4), Luke Willson (0, 2, 1, 1, 3), Jaron Brown (X, 0, 0, 6, 5), C.J. Prosise (X, X, X, 0, 3)

Air Yards: DK Metcalf (90, 98, 47, 108, 38), Tyler Lockett (36, 167, 57, 85, 64), Jacob Hollister (32, 35, 13, 43, 0), Josh Gordon (21, X, X, X, X), Malik Turner (14, 0, 22, 10, 4), Luke Willson (0, -1, 4, 25, 16), David Moore (-1, 28, 63, 67, 54), Chris Carson (-7, 4, -1, 11, 1), Jaron Brown (X, 0, 0, 69, 29), C.J. Prosise (X, X, X, 0, 41)

Receiving Yards: DK Metcalf (70, 123, 13, 53, 69), Jacob Hollister (62, 37, 18, 20, 0), Malik Turner (35, 0, 21, 24, 0), Josh Gordon (27, X, X, X, X), Tyler Lockett (26, 152, 100, 61, 75), Chris Carson (12, 28, 0, 9, 35), David Moore (0, 18, 23, 14, 36), Luke Willson (0, 20, 7, 0, 16), Jaron Brown (X, 0, 0, 60, 29), C.J. Prosise (X, X, X, 0, 15)

Carries: Chris Carson (25, 16, 20, 21, 24), Russell Wilson (6, 1, 4, 3, 9), Rashaad Penny (2, 4, 8, 0, X), C.J. Prosise (X, X, X, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Jacob Hollister (3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 5, 0, 3, 1), DK Metcalf (0, 1, 2, 2, 0), David Moore (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Luke Willson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jaron Brown (X, 0, 0, 1, 3)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (4, 3, 5, 1, 7), Russell Wilson (1, 0, 0, 1, 5), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (5-91-0, 4-53-0, X, 2-14-0, 2-30-0), Jamar Taylor (5-50-1, 5-68-0, 6-68-0, 0-0-0, 1-10-0), Shaquill Griffin (1-12-0, 8-125-0, 5-55-0, 2-60-0, 2-14-0)

Observations: Jacob Hollister, one of four tight ends the Seahawks have called on this year (following in the footsteps of noble steeds Will Dissly, Nick Vannett and Luke Willson), could be here to stay. A week after sinking the Bucs with a walk-off touchdown in overtime, the Patriots castoff delivered more magic in San Francisco Monday night, converting eight of his team-high 10 targets for 62 yards and another touchdown in the Seahawks’ upset. He leads the tight end position in PPR points (39.9) over the last two weeks. Chris Carson put the ball on the turf again in Week 10, though luckily the Seahawks recovered this one. Ball security has been a constant headache for Carson, who has coughed it up a league-high six times this season with four of his fumbles resulting in turnovers. Josh Gordon earned minimal usage in his Seahawks debut (probably to be expected after joining the team only a week before), seeing the field on just 27 of Seattle’s 73 offensive snaps (37 percent). Tyler Lockett (leg) took a spill late in Monday night’s victory, though the Seahawks expect him back after their Week 11 bye.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Chris Godwin (12, 9, 8, 12, 9), Ronald Jones (8, 2, 4, 0, 3), O.J. Howard (7, X, X, 4, 2), Mike Evans (6, 16, 12, 17, 3), Breshad Perriman (4, 8, 4, X, X), Scott Miller (3, 2, 0, 7, 2), Dare Ogunbowale (3, 1, 3, 5, 3), Peyton Barber (1, 0, 3, 0, 1), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 6, 4, 1)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (123, 257, 182, 226, 22), Chris Godwin (103, 57, 84, 111, 137), O.J. Howard (62, X, X, 19, 28), Scott Miller (60, 44, 25, 147, 19), Breshad Perriman (48, 49, 98, X, X), Dare Ogunbowale (13, 5, 7, 7, 8), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 8, 0, -2), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 42, 55, 6), Ronald Jones (0, 8, 3, 0, -2)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (82, 180, 198, 96, 0), Ronald Jones (77, 15, 17, 0, 21), Chris Godwin (74, 61, 43, 151, 125), O.J. Howard (47, X, X, 35, 10), Scott Miller (33, 0, 0, 39, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (24, 12, 3, 22, 27), Breshad Perriman (17, 42, 0, X, X), Peyton Barber (4, 0, 8, 0, -1), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 32, 47, 11)

Carries: Peyton Barber (11, 4, 10, 8, 8), Ronald Jones (11, 18, 11, 4, 9), Jameis Winston (3, 2, 8, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: O.J. Howard (3, X, X, 0, 0), Chris Godwin (2, 0, 1, 1, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mike Evans (0, 2, 3, 4, 1), Dare Ogunbowale (0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Breshad Perriman (0, 1, 0, X, X)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (2, 1, 3, 0, 1), Ronald Jones (1, 2, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sean Bunting (3-58-1, 2-7-1, 2-30-0, 3-33-0, 5-30-1), M.J. Stewart (8-56-0, X, X, 0-0-0, 2-12-0), Carlton Davis (X, X, 4-27-3, 3-50-1, 3-39-0)

Observations: Newly-anointed starter Ronald Jones struggled to move the chains in Week 10 (29 yards on 11 carries) but still pulled his fantasy weight by delivering eight catches for 77 yards (both career-bests) while punching in his fourth touchdown in a hard-fought win over the Cardinals. A liability early in the year, O.J. Howard looked better than ever in his return from a month-long injury hiatus, soaking up four catches for 47 yards and his first touchdown of 2019. He occupied a near-every-down role, playing 98.8 percent of snaps (82-of-83) while also running a season-high 41 routes. A week after submitting arguably his best performance of the year (335 yards, 103.9 quarterback rating against Seattle), Jameis Winston sunk back in his shell with a tepid Week 10, absorbing four sacks while gifting the Cardinals a pair of interceptions. Still erratic as the day he was drafted, Winston leads the league in both picks (14) and sacks (34).

Washington Redskins

Targets: Terry McLaurin (6, 6, 2, 7, 7), Paul Richardson (5, 4, 1, 4, 2), Trey Quinn (3, 3, 3, 4, 4), Wendell Smallwood (3, 2, 1, 0, 0), Kelvin Harmon (2, 1, 0, 1, 1), Adrian Peterson (1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Steven Sims Jr. (1, 0, 3, 0, 3), Jeremy Sprinkle (1, 2, 2, 3, 3), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, 3, 7)

Air Yards: Paul Richardson (47, 60, 6, 49, 13), Terry McLaurin (34, 47, 4, 128, 123), Trey Quinn (29, 19, 38, 13, 13), Kelvin Harmon (22, 6, 0, 8, 4), Steven Sims Jr. (10, 0, -8, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (6, 4, -2, 0, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (4, 6, 11, 13, 17), Adrian Peterson (-4, 1, 0, -3, 0), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, 7, 7)

Receiving Yards: Paul Richardson (42, 34, 0, 0, 14), Terry McLaurin (39, 39, 11, 100, 51), Adrian Peterson (22, 27, 0, 18, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (16, 12, 13, 24, 17), Steven Sims Jr. (12, 0, 5, 0, 1), Trey Quinn (9, 15, 30, 8, 15), Kelvin Harmon (6, 12, 0, 8, 4), Wendell Smallwood (-2, 11, 18, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, 8, 17)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (18, 14, 20, 23, 7), Wendell Smallwood (2, 2, 5, 1, 6), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, 3, 4)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Harmon (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terry McLaurin (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Trey Quinn (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Steven Sims Jr. (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (2, 1, 0, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Quinton Dunbar (3-37-1, 2-10-0, 2-22-0, 3-8-0, 6-90-0), Fabian Moreau (2-28-0, 4-73-0, 0-0-0, 6-30-0, 2-22-0), Josh Norman (2-26-0, 2-61-0, X, 4-62-1, 5-52-0), Jimmy Moreland (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 2-17-0, 1-1-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Finally over an MCL injury suffered in a season-opening loss to Philly, much-anticipated sophomore Derrius Guice is healthy and ready to spread his wings. Guice’s return obviously comes as a huge blow to Adrian Peterson, who had been functioning as a true workhorse under interim coach Bill Callahan (combined 80 touches for 450 yards over his last four games). Terry McLaurin has seen his production fall off a cliff since his hot start (29.7 yards per game over his last three). With in-over-his-head rookie Dwayne Haskins now installed as a permanent fixture in the Redskins’ offense, don’t expect McLaurin to right the ship anytime soon.