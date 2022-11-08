Week 10 Mountain West Bowl Projections

We have more bowl-eligible teams

Welcome to the bowling club Air Force and San Jose State. The conference now has four bowl-eligible teams with Wyoming and Boise State. We still predict seven teams to go bowling with UNLV, Fresno State, and San Diego State.

Utah State is at 4-5 with three games left against Hawaii, on the road, then host San Jose State, and at Boise State. That is a tough stretch and ESPN’s FPI gives the Aggies a 27.8% chance to get to six wins. Utah State fans will take it after the loss to Weber State and injuries at the quarterback position.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Backup tie-ins are below

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

We will stick with seven teams going bowling for the Mountain West this week. The big shakeup is us predicting that Fresno State will win the Mountain West title and get the spot in the LA Kimmel Bowl.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Marshall

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Washington State

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. BYU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Miami (OH)

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. North Texas

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl



Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022

Time TBD, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Memphis

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Buffalo





