Week 10 Mountain West Bowl Projections
We have more bowl-eligible teams
Welcome to the bowling club Air Force and San Jose State. The conference now has four bowl-eligible teams with Wyoming and Boise State. We still predict seven teams to go bowling with UNLV, Fresno State, and San Diego State.
Utah State is at 4-5 with three games left against Hawaii, on the road, then host San Jose State, and at Boise State. That is a tough stretch and ESPN’s FPI gives the Aggies a 27.8% chance to get to six wins. Utah State fans will take it after the loss to Weber State and injuries at the quarterback position.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Backup tie-ins are below
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
We will stick with seven teams going bowling for the Mountain West this week. The big shakeup is us predicting that Fresno State will win the Mountain West title and get the spot in the LA Kimmel Bowl.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Marshall
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Washington State
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
7:30, ESPN
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. BYU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Miami (OH)
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. North Texas
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022
Time TBD, ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Memphis
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Buffalo
