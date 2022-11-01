Week 10 Iowa Hawkeyes bowl projection round up

Coming off a strong showing against Northwestern, the Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting at 4-4 on the season and looking to string together a few wins to ensure a postseason trip. With four games to go, the Hawkeyes control their own destiny in not only getting to six wins, but potentially salvaging this season by climbing up to seven or eight and earning a bigger bowl berth.

Playing in the postseason is what a lot of teams set out to do prior to the season. It is an extra game at a fun location, fans can travel to a unique spot, and it allows one more game before the long offseason.

Going into Week 10, it is time to look at a nationwide bowl projection roundup for the Hawkeyes. There is a feeling that Iowa may be settling into a few similar bowl games if things hold as expected for the rest of the season.

ESPN's bowl projection

Projection (Bonagura): Iowa vs. Toledo in the Quick Lane Bowl

Projection (Slabach): Iowa vs. Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl

The Quick Lane Bowl is on Monday, Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions, in Detroit, Mich.

CBS Sports' bowl projection

Projection: no bowl game

Once again, we see CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm with spilled milk over the Iowa Hawkeyes in a bowl game. Unlike the ESPN prediction, he has the Quick Lane Big Ten bowl berth being awarded to the Michigan State Spartans who have a 3-5 record. Unsure what Palm sees here but to each their own.

Athlon Sports' bowl projection

Projection: Iowa vs. Toledo in the Quick Lane Bowl

The Quick Lane Bowl is on Monday, Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions, in Detroit, Mich.

247Sports' bowl projection

Projection: no bowl game

Once again, we see a site believing the Hawkeyes fall short of a bowl game. Also, once again, we see Iowa getting leapfrogged by Michigan State.

College Football News' bowl projection

Projection: Iowa vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl

The Pinstripe Bowl is played inside Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. CT. in The Bronx, N.Y.

Yahoo! Sports' bowl projection

Projection: Iowa vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl

The Pinstripe Bowl is played inside Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. CT. in The Bronx, N.Y.

