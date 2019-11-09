Week 10 Injury Wrap: Waiting on George Kittle

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: Tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We're already into Week 10, and the games become more important. Here's your status check:

George Kittle (knee) is in jeopardy of not playing Monday against Seattle. Seattle tight end Jacob Hollister is a possible late-game pivot for Kittle owners. Robbie Gould (quad) looks like a game-day decision.

Jacoby Brissett (knee) had a limited week of practice, then was ruled out on Saturday. Brian Hoyer picks up the start against Miami's giveaway defense.

The Chiefs didn't list Patrick Mahomes (knee) on the injury report, so look for him to return at Tennessee.

Matt Ryan (ankle) is cleared for his return. He was scratched Week 8, then moved into Atlanta's bye week. The Saints defense is always a staunch challenge.

Brandon Cooks (concussion) was ruled out early in the week, putting Josh Reynolds in play at Pittsburgh.

The Packers kept Davante Adams (toe) off the injury report, though he had a partial week of practice. He's playing against Carolina.

David Johnson (ankle) is clear of the injury report, making him likely to start at Tampa Bay. Kenyon Drake is a sound secondary option.

Matthew Stafford generally plays through injuries, and he's expected to go against Chicago, despite hip and back injuries.

Amari Cooper (knee) had a limited practice week, but should be able to play Sunday night against Minnesota.

Evan Engram (foot) is week-to-week; Rhett Ellison will start against the Jets.

Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) missed the full week, so forget him for the home game against Buffalo.

Another questionable week for Chris Herndon; that probably makes him unstartable until he actually does something. Ryan Griffin has been productive for the last month. The Jets do expect to have Le'Veon Bell, despite his knee soreness.

Delanie Walker (ankle) is out for another week, pushing Jonnu Smith into the playable zone. Wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) is doubtful.

JuJu Smith Schuster (toe) had a limited week, so check on him before you commit on Sunday. The Steelers are hosting the Rams. James Conner (shoulder) is out, which puts Trey Edmunds (despite his ribs injury) and Jaylen Samuels into prominent roles.

Marquise Brown (ankle) is expected to play against Cincinnati, and Lamar Jackson (illness) is also projected to start. Meanwhile, the Bengals transition to new quarterback Ryan Finley. A.J. Green (ankle) is out indefinitely.

Adam Thielen (hamstring) hopes to return in Week 11. He won't play at Dallas.

The Texans are hoping Will Fuller (hamstring) can get back in Week 11. Houston is on its bye week.