Week 10 injury report for Wednesday, Washington vs. Buccaneers
The Washington Football Team was back at practice on Wednesday in preparation for the Week 10 game against the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After a week off, Washington hopes to get several key starters back from injury on Sunday.
Now, let’s take a look at Wednesday’s injury for both Washington and Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Player
Injury
Participation
Ankle
DNP
WR Chris Godwin
Foot
DNP
Back
DNP
DE Jason Pierre-Paul
Shoulder/Hand
DNP
CB Dee Delaney
Ankle
Limited
CB Rashard Robinson
Hamstring
Limited
RB Giovani Bernard
Chest
Full
As of Monday, Antonio Brown was still in a walking boot.
Chris Godwin is battling a foot injury, and head coach Bruce Arians said he was uncertain for Sunday.
Could the Bucs be without Brown, Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski?
It seems possible the Bucs could be without Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin on Sunday against Washington. https://t.co/fuVwoWbgBJ
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 10, 2021
Washington Football Team
Player
Injury
Participation
Groin
DNP
DE Montez Sweat
Jaw
DNP
WR Dyami Brown
Knee
Limited
RT Sam Cosmi
Ankle
Limited
RB Antonio Gibson
Shin
Limited
TE Sammis Reyes
Hip
Limited
Knee
Limited
WR Cam Sims
Hamstring
Limited
CB William Jackson III
Knee
Full
After a week off, wide receiver Curtis Samuel remains out of practice.
Defensive end Montez Sweat is out for at least a month with a fractured jaw.
The right side of the offensive line, Sam Cosmi and Brandon Scherff, each practiced on a limited basis.
William Jackson III was a full participant and should be ready for Sunday.
Antonio Gibson remains on the injury report, but he expects to play on Sunday.