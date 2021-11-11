Week 10 injury report for Wednesday, Washington vs. Buccaneers

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
The Washington Football Team was back at practice on Wednesday in preparation for the Week 10 game against the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a week off, Washington hopes to get several key starters back from injury on Sunday.

Now, let’s take a look at Wednesday’s injury for both Washington and Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player

Injury

Participation

WR Antonio Brown

Ankle

DNP

WR Chris Godwin

Foot

DNP

TE Rob Gronkowski

Back

DNP

DE Jason Pierre-Paul

Shoulder/Hand

DNP

CB Dee Delaney

Ankle

Limited

CB Rashard Robinson

Hamstring

Limited

RB Giovani Bernard

Chest

Full

  • As of Monday, Antonio Brown was still in a walking boot.

  • Chris Godwin is battling a foot injury, and head coach Bruce Arians said he was uncertain for Sunday.

  • Could the Bucs be without Brown, Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski?

Washington Football Team

Player

Injury

Participation

WR Curtis Samuel

Groin

DNP

DE Montez Sweat

Jaw

DNP

WR Dyami Brown

Knee

Limited

RT Sam Cosmi

Ankle

Limited

RB Antonio Gibson

Shin

Limited

TE Sammis Reyes

Hip

Limited

RG Brandon Scherff

Knee

Limited

WR Cam Sims

Hamstring

Limited

CB William Jackson III

Knee

Full

  • After a week off, wide receiver Curtis Samuel remains out of practice.

  • Defensive end Montez Sweat is out for at least a month with a fractured jaw.

  • The right side of the offensive line, Sam Cosmi and Brandon Scherff, each practiced on a limited basis.

  • William Jackson III was a full participant and should be ready for Sunday.

  • Antonio Gibson remains on the injury report, but he expects to play on Sunday.

