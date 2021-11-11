Week 10 injury report for Wednesday, Washington vs. Buccaneers

In this article:

The Washington Football Team was back at practice on Wednesday in preparation for the Week 10 game against the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a week off, Washington hopes to get several key starters back from injury on Sunday.

Now, let’s take a look at Wednesday’s injury for both Washington and Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player Injury Participation WR Antonio Brown Ankle DNP WR Chris Godwin Foot DNP TE Rob Gronkowski Back DNP DE Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder/Hand DNP CB Dee Delaney Ankle Limited CB Rashard Robinson Hamstring Limited RB Giovani Bernard Chest Full

As of Monday, Antonio Brown was still in a walking boot.

Chris Godwin is battling a foot injury, and head coach Bruce Arians said he was uncertain for Sunday.

Could the Bucs be without Brown, Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski?

It seems possible the Bucs could be without Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin on Sunday against Washington. https://t.co/fuVwoWbgBJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 10, 2021

Washington Football Team

Player Injury Participation WR Curtis Samuel Groin DNP DE Montez Sweat Jaw DNP WR Dyami Brown Knee Limited RT Sam Cosmi Ankle Limited RB Antonio Gibson Shin Limited TE Sammis Reyes Hip Limited RG Brandon Scherff Knee Limited WR Cam Sims Hamstring Limited CB William Jackson III Knee Full