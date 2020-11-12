Week 10 injury report: Saints have perfect attendance in 1st practice
Here’s some good news to close out your Wednesday: the New Orleans Saints injury report featured perfect attendance, including trade deadline acquisition Kwon Alexander.
The former Pro Bowl linebacker is set up to get on the field against the team that traded him to New Orleans should he continue to pick up the playbook and receive good feedback from the ankle injury that sidelined him for three games in San Francisco. He’s off to a good start after practicing fully on Wednesday.
The same can’t be said for the 49ers. They’ve been stung worse than most by the injury bug this year, losing everyone from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to defensive end Nick Bosa and running back Raheem Mostert to injured reserve. Other players like wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are being worked back into the rotation after recent absences.
So with all of that in mind: here is your full injury report after the week’s first practice session. The 49ers details will be updated once shared by the team:
From the Saints
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
QB Drew Brees, right shoulder
Limited
C Erik McCoy, elbow
Limited
T Ryan Ryamczyk, back
Limited
WR Michael Thomas, ankle/hamstring
Limited
From the 49ers
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
WR Deebo Samuel, hamstring
DNP
List
7 quick facts to know about new Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander