Week 10 Heisman And CFB Title Odds









Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.

Heisman Odds

Movers Of Note

Bryce Young: +185 since 11/1 (was +200 on 10/31):

Kenneth Walker III: +450 to +300:

CJ Stroud: +450 to +400:

Matt Corral: +500 to +550:

Caleb Williams: +800 to +900:

Kenny Pickett: +1700 to +2000:

Sam Hartman: +5000 to +2200:

TreVeyon Henderson: +3300 to +3000:

Desmond Ridder: +5000 since 10/31:

Bryce Young Is Top Dog:

The Alabama quarterback remains on top after he completed 24-of-37 passes for 302 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 20-14 home win over the visiting LSU Tigers last week. Young was obviously among the standouts in an extremely underwhelming victory against a weak LSU team, especially one that is on the road in a hostile Tuscaloosa environment.

So far this season, he's completed 69.4% of his passes for 2,755 yards with 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions on 304 passing attempts. It wasn't too long ago that Young and Corral were neck-and-neck in this race, but it seems that Young is continuing to pull away by the week, and it's hard to envision a scenario in which the Crimson Tide signal-caller doesn't walk away with the award for this season, barring a big performance that can't be ignored by someone like Walker or Corral.

Young will take the field against New Mexico State next in what should be a victory by a large margin for Alabama, then will have the chance to strengthen his odds more with Arkansas and Auburn to follow of the schedule.

Kenneth Walker III's odds increase despite team loss:

Walker and his No. 8-ranked Michigan State Spartans suffered a 40-29 upset loss to an unranked Purdue team last Saturday, but that didn't negatively impact his odds -- they actually increased over the weekend for the running back, jumping from +450 to +300. Against the Boilermakers, Walker carried the ball 23 times for 146 rushing yards with one touchdown on the ground, also reeling in a pair of receptions for 20 receiving yards, accounting for a combined 166 yards of the Spartans' 458 total offensive yards on the day.

Going into the home stretch of the 2021 season, Walker totals 1,340 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 198 carries. Up next on the schedule, he'll look to continue building upon this momentum against a Maryland team that has allowed an average of 408.4 rushing yards per game. Based on that and what Walker has done in his own right, expected him to be in for a big outing as perhaps the only player who can really give Young a run for his money in the race for the Heisman.

CJ Stroud's Odds Improve Slightly:

There's no question that Stroud is one of the best young quarterbacks in college football -- he's completed 67% of his passes for 2,675 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this year. In his latest outing, a 26-17 win over Nebraska, Stroud completed 36-of-54 passes for 405 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions -- that's good for the third-most passing yards he's thrown for in 2021 but also the most interceptions he's had in a single game all season. Before this, Stroud hadn't thrown a pick since the 41-20 win over Tulsa on Sept. 18.

Up next, Stroud and the Buckeyes will take on a Purdue team coming off a big upset against a ranked team, and the Boilermakers will be hungry for a repeat. Purdue has given up an average of 185.3 passing yards per game, tied for the 15th-best in the nation, so it will be interesting to watch just how explosive Stroud can be in the air and how this game could affect his odds moving forward.

There's a Bit More to Be Desired From Matt Corral:

Corral was once considered by many to be the most deserving in the nation for the award, but he hasn't been quite as flashy lately. It's important to consider what he's been up against injury-wise lately, and the way he's battled through it has been respectable. In his latest showing, a 27-14 win over the Liberty Flames, he completed 20-of-27 passing attempts for 324 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in one of his most limited performances on the ground he's had, carrying the ball six times for nine yards. In his past three games, Corral has combined for just two passing touchdowns, though he has thrown for impressive totals of 324 yards and 289 yards for in his past two outings, respectively.

Corral has had some huge games this year and there's no doubt that health has played a role in some of the tougher moments he's had. This is still the same quarterback who is still largely considered one top three quarterbacks in this year's class and the same player who put up some 195 rushing yards against Tennessee back in October and scored seven combined touchdowns in a single game in September when the Rebels took down Tulane. Corral has a chance for a statement game to improve his odds as Ole Miss faces No. 11-ranked Texas A&M in Oxford. With a matchup as big as that one, there's certainly a chance for a Heisman-worthy moment for Corral.

Caleb Williams' Odds Take Small Fall:

Williams and the Sooners are coming off a strong 52-21 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in which the quarterback completed 23-of-30 passes for 402 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. Sure, Texas Tech is lowly competition for an undefeated, No. 4-ranked Oklahoma, but it's hard to ask for much more from a quarterback than the show that Williams put on. He's had some highs and lows since he took over for Spencer Rattler, who was benched earlier this season. The performance against Kansas that preceded the game against TTU certainly had its good and bad moments for Williams, who threw his only interception of the season and marked his only game as a starter in which he threw for under 200 passing yards (178). But outside of that, Williams has been nothing short of impressive, claiming the spot of a signal-caller who was once considered the best player in the upcoming draft class.

Williams and Oklahoma will go up against No. 18-ranked Baylor next as Williams continues his campaign, facing a defense that gave up 280 passing yards to Texas quarterback Casey Thompson in its last outing. One of the bigger games to watch for Williams will be the regular-season finale, when the Sooners hit the road to take on No. 10 Oklahoma State on Nov. 27.

Kenny Pickett and Sam Hartman May Be Darkhorses, But They Have Made a Strong Case:

While Pickett and Hartman seem pretty far outside the tight race for the Heisman, they're still in the conversation and as far as the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class go, they've clawed their way to the top and have gone from names that received practically no attention to ones that are commonly talked about among analysts.

Pickett has become a more popular QB1 by the week where the draft class is concerned, most recently completing 28-of-43 passes for 416 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, also carrying the ball eight times for 57 yards and a rushing touchdown. That came just one week after he threw for 519 yards in a disappointingly close 38-34 loss to the Miami Hurricanes. Pickett has put up some video-game numbers on multiple occasions this year within Pitt's pro-style offense, and looking at the tape, it doesn't seem like these numbers are the product of a quarterback benefitting from pieces around him or reaping success because of some other factor that deserves the credit -- this is a passer who is ready to make the transition to the NFL.

Hartman is another riser who had several big moments last week, despite Wake Forest taking its first loss of the season against UNC as the quarterback completed 25-of-51 passes for 398 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions along with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a game in which the Demon Deacons' defense simply should have done more.

Pickett and Hartman face UNC and No. 21 NC State respectively in their next games of the season, and regardless of whether or not these two achieve further recognition in the Heisman race, they're certainly names to remember for April.