Week 10 Football Roundup: Riverview cruises to win; Manatee clinches district title

Results and analysis from Weeks 10 of Sarasota-Manatee area high school football games from Thursday Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27.

Riverview 48, Sarasota 6

SARASOTA — Running back Isaiah Belt scored three touchdowns as the host Riverview Rams won their 12th-straight game over the Sarasota Sailors, 48-6 on Friday night at the newly christened John Sprague Field at the Ram Bowl.

Belt scored on runs of 23, 1 and 57 yards, rushing for a game-high 163 yards on 14 carries, as the Rams (5-4) erased an early 3-0 Sarasota (1-8) lead to go up 27-3 at halftime. Backfield mate DJ Johnson scored on a 3-yard run and added 106 yards on the ground.

When tight end Christian Leetzow caught a 40-yard touchdown from quarterback Jerrmiah Dawson early in the fourth quarter, it made the score 42-6 and triggered a running clock for the rest of the game. Dawson scored on a 20-yard run in the final minute, accounting for the final score. Riverview also got a TD when quarterback Braxton Thomas connected with Anthony Campbell on a 9-yard score in the second period, upping the Rams’ lead to 27-3.

The Sailors, who last defeated the Rams in 2011, got on the board first on an Andrew Clayton 25-yard field goal on Sarasota’s opening drive. He later added a 43-yarder, accounting for Sarasota’s only points of the game.

With Riverview’s defense limiting Sarasota running back Joe Ziegler to just 20 yards, quarterback Johnny Squiterri was the heart of the Sailor offense, completing 18 of 35 for 201 yards while absorbing numerous hits while in the pocket.

RIVERVIEW TAKEAWAYS

1. Before kickoff, there was a brief celebration as the Ram Bowl was renamed John Sprague Field at the Ram Bowl. Many of Sprague’s former players joined the 30-year Riverview coach, who sat in a golf cart, at midfield. Then, a covering was dropped from a banner secured at the top of the press box. It read “John Sprague Field at the Ram Bowl.” Eventually, the school wants to put Sprague’s name somewhere on the field.

2. And on the first place of the Rams’ opening drive, as an ode to Sprague, Riverview head coach Josh Smithers had offensive lineman Al Oliver take the handoff from quarterback Braxton Thomas. Oliver lost a yard, then ran off the field. “Absolutely,” Smithers said. “We thought it would be cool to come out in the wishbone and run a little veer for coach Sprague.”

3. Belt’s 163 yards rushing gives him 822 on the season. His three TDs upped that total to 10. The 106 gained by Johnson puts him at 1,103 for the season, and his TD gives him a team-high 12. Smithers was asked if he’s ever had two such backs in the same backfield. “Not that I remember,” he said. “This is a great one-two punch we have with both those guys. A little bit different skill sets, but both of them run the ball hard and they get positive yards. Down and distance, real important.”

4. Now above the .500 mark at 5-4, the Rams close out the regular season on Friday by hosting Charlotte. The Rams are seeded third, comfortably in the picture for a postseason berth. After beating Manatee and Sarasota, Smithers said his team is getting close to playing its best ball of the season. “We played a complete game tonight, which was nice.”

SARASOTA TAKEAWAYS

Sarasota High quarterback Johnny Squitieri (#13) looks for an open receiver as he scrambles. The Riverview Rams hosted the Sarasota Sailors Friday night on the newly named John Sprague field at the Ram Bowl - in honor of the long-time Riverview coach.

1. On the game’s opening drive, the Sailors moved the ball from their 20 to the Ram 12. Sarasota then incurred penalties for delay of game, motion, and illegal shift. What could have been an early momentum touchdown instead became an Andrew Clayton 25-yard field goal. “When you’re trying to win against a team that’s really good,” said Sarasota head coach Josh Phillips, “you have to play really well, you have to execute really well, and that’s been the thing with us. We have really battled with teams all year, and at that point, that was really a ballgame. We’re going down, and then shooting ourselves in the foot, the penalties. When you’re trying to win a game against a team that’s really good, you have to execute at a really high level, and we didn’t do that at the level we needed to tonight.” In the first half, the Sailors didn’t field a Riverview pooch kickoff following a Ram TD. The hosts recovered at the Sailor 13, and two plays later, Braxton Thomas’ 9-yard TD pass to Anthony Campbell made it 27-3.

2. Phillips wasn’t happy that Riverview threw a 2-point conversion to offensive lineman Al Oliver in the third period, making it 35-6, and Phillips said as much to Riverview head coach Josh Smithers after the game. “I just wanted to get the clock running,” Smithers said. “What’s the difference between 35 and 36?”

3. The most sore Sarasota player after the game had to be quarterback Squiterri, who completed 18 of 35 for 201 yards while hanging in the pocket against a strong Ram pass rush. Many times Squiterri had to pick himself off the ground after getting hit by Ram defenders. “Johnny Squiterri is the heart of this team,” Phillips said. “He is the guy who doesn’t ever quit. He’s the guy who’s been on a bum ankle. He’s literally worn a boot every single day for three weeks. He then takes the boot off for practice after getting heavily taped. He’s a warrior. He’s got guts.”

— Doug Fernandes

Lemon Bay 26, Booker 18

ENGLEWOOD — The Booker High football team came oh-so close to winning its first district title since 2007.

However, the Tornadoes could not capitalize on their opportunities and dropped a 26-18 decision to Lemon Bay High in the game to decide the Class 2 Suburban-District 15 title Friday night at Veterans Stadium.

“It hurts a lot,” Booker coach Scottie Littles said. “It hurts a lot, because we’re so talented. But talent doesn’t win football games. I think that’s going to be the theme of our season.”

The Tornadoes played from behind early in the second quarter and could never catch the Manta Rays. They got within 20-18 early in the third quarter.

It was a one-score game from the 7-minute, 33-second mark of the fourth quarter.

After a goal-line stand that prevented Lemon Bay from clinching the victory, Booker drove from its 1-yard line to the Lemon Bay 8 with 31 seconds left in regulation trailing 26-18.

On first-and-goal from the 8, the helmet of starting quarterback Jordan Johnson came off during a sack, forcing him to sit out a play. With the clock running, Alex Diaz came on and threw an incomplete pass in the end zone as the clock expired.

“We had our chances for sure,” Littles said. “We just didn’t execute at the end.”

The Tornadoes (5-4) close the season at home against Lakewood Ranch.

BOOKER TAKEAWAYS

Booker running back Ahmad Hunter (8) is taken down by the Lemon Bay defensemen during Friday night football action at Lemon Bay High School. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

1. The Tornadoes, who were 7-2 and won four of the previous five against Lemon Bay, got off to a quick start. Johnson hit Josh Burrows for a 49-yard touchdown on the third play of the game. After the Manta Rays (8-1) took the lead at the end of the first quarter, Ahmad “Tooda” Hunter put Booker back on top with a 25-yard run at the start of the second quarter. The problem was the Tornadoes missed both PAT kicks. Lemon Bay scored on its next two drives to take the lead it never relinquished. Booker got to within 20-18 on a 48-yard pass from Johnson to Takurian Smith with 8:35 left in the third quarter. The Tornadoes turned the ball over on downs on their final four possessions. “We lost because we didn’t capitalize at key moments in the game, and they did,” Littles said. “So credit to them.”

2. The Tornadoes had difficulty containing Lemon Bay running back Joe Scott. The senior carried 26 times for 227 yards, caught two passes for 64 yards and scored all four touchdowns on runs of 5, 73 and 7 and pulled down a 73-yard pass from quarterback Lorenzo Mauceri. “He’s good. He’s a good player,” Littles said of Scott. “He’s a senior. They have 26 seniors. They fought. They deserve to be district champions.”

3. Now it is up to the FHSAA power rankings to see if the Tornadoes will get an at-large bid to the regionals. Booker was sixth in 2S-Region 4 entering this week with the top eight teams qualifying. “We’ve got to finish strong. We’re district runners-up. Hopefully that gets us in with our strength of schedule,” Littles said of Booker’s 0.71 strength of schedule. “But we’ve got to beat Lakewood Ranch to finish 6-4 and end with a winning season and move forward.

“I still love our team. We’re going to go to battle and fight and figure it out.”

— Dennis Maffezzoli

Manatee 38, Palmetto 33

PALMETTO — With less than three minutes and the Hurricanes facing fourth-and-3 and trying to milk the clock with a 38-26 lead, senior running back Trayvon Pinder asked one of his coaches a simple question on the sideline.

“Hey coach, you want a first down?”

The ’Canes didn’t give Pinder the ball and didn’t get a first down, either. But it was one of the few things that went wrong during a near-perfect second half, as Manatee rallied from a 26-17 halftime deficit and clinched the Class 4 Suburban-District 13 championship at Harllee Stadium.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound Pinder became the bell cow in a potent running game that was down at least two playmakers, rushing for 162 yards (119 of them in the second half) and four touchdowns on 23 carries – including three TDs and a another fourth-down dash for 20 yards on direct snaps in the Wildcat formation.

“All season, I’ve been telling my coaches, ‘Give it to me. I’m going to get it in the end zone every time inside the 20.’ I just believe if we run the ball … if we establish a good running game, we can win the game any way it goes.”

First, the Hurricanes (7-2 overall, 2-0 district) had to weather a first-half storm, as Tigers quarterback Clayton Dees spread the ball to big-play receivers Rok Lodge (eight catches, 132 yards) and Dylan Wester (five catches, 174 yards, 1 TD). Wester’s 83-yard score gave Palmetto (4-4, 1-1) the game’s first points just 66 seconds after kickoff and Keyon Reddick’s 40-yard TD catch made it 14-3 with 3:04 left in the first quarter.

A 37-yard strike to Wester set up Jamari Parker’s 2-yard run for a 20-10 lead and a 21-yard toss to Davaughn Thomas gave the Tigers a fourth TD with 1:27 left in the half.

But everything changed after that — partly due to Manatee’s merciless offensive line and partly due to its pass rush on Dees (18-of-40, 376 yards, 3 TDs), who was held to 8-of-24 and 126 yards in the second half.

“Once we started bringing pressure, we changed the game around,” said ’Canes coach Jacquez Green. “That’s a Division I quarterback. You can’t just sit back there and let him throw the football.”

It was Manatee’s first win at Harllee since Nick Null’s 37-yard field goal in the final minute produced a 36-35 victory in 2015, one of the wildest finishes in a rivalry that dates back to at least 1915.

“They got after us,” Palmetto coach Rashad West said of the pass rush. “They brought some pressure. We figured it was coming and we felt we could hold up a little bit better. We didn’t.”

Consequently, Palmetto’s offense struggled in the second half, with four punts and a missed field goal, before Dees’ 1-yard sneak capped a desperate 10-play, 64-yard drive with only eight seconds to play.

Pinder’s 1-yard Wildcat run cut the Tigers’ lead to 26-24 and Andrew Heidel (15-of-26, 200 yards, 1 TD) found Bon Bean, Jr., for an 80-yard TD that gave Manatee its first lead – all in a 1:42 span late in the third quarter. Pinder capped the onslaught by dashing 60 yards on fourth-and-2 with 6:51 remaining.

“They put the kid (Pinder) back there and he’s a load, man,” West said.

Manatee's Ty'ron Jackson (3) carries the ball against Palmetto. The Hurricanes clinched the district title with a 38-33 win over the Palmetto Tigers during the annual 'Cross River Rivalry' game in Palmetto on Friday night, Oct. 28, 2023.

MANATEE TAKEAWAYS

1. The Hurricanes held a 521-463 advantage in total offense, churning out 21 first downs in the process behind junior tackles Ean Johnson-Kelley and Aiden Clark, senior guard Rey Rodriguez and senior twins Nick and Hayden Randolph. “That was the game plan,” Green said. “We wanted to run the ball, control the clock and keep their playmakers off the field and just try to wear (Palmetto) down.”

2. Junior running back Ty’ron Jackson’s 116 yards on 18 carries can’t be overlooked. By night’s end, Manatee had outgained Palmetto 321-87 on the ground, calling 43 running plays to the Tigers’ 17.

3. As district champs, the ’Canes – the likely No. 2 seed in 4S-Region 4 – appear on track to host a first-round playoff game in two weeks against Charlotte, Lakewood Ranch or Sarasota. Next week’s regular-season finale is against Southeast (0-9).

PALMETTO TAKEAWAYS

Palmetto's running back Davaughn Thomas (7) carries the ball to score a touchdown. Manatee clinched the district title with a 38-33 win over Palmetto during the annual 'Cross River Rivalry' game played at Palmetto, Friday night, Oct. 28, 2023.

1. Dees’ first half (10-of-16, 250 yards, 3 TDs) was as breathtaking as his second was forgettable. “(Manatee) made some adjustments and were bringing a lot more pressure,” he said. “But that’s on me. I try to give the ball to my guys in space. They’re just so talented with the ball in their hands.”

2. Lodge, listed as an “athlete” on just about any recruiting list you’ll find, proved it Friday night. On two errant passes early in the second half, he turned what appeared to be a big loss into a 4-yard gain and a high throw into a darting 11-yard gain. If he could have one play back, though, it might be a potential 69-yard TD pass that fell incomplete and prevented Palmetto from padding its 20-10 lead early in the second quarter. “Rok is an explosive kid,” Green said. “He’s a small, quick kid. But we started bringing pressure, put Daron (Jean) and Raheim (Sexil) on him, that slowed their offense up.”

3. Palmetto sits fifth in the FHSAA’s 4S-Region 4 power rankings, so the Tigers should easily reach the postseason as a wild-card despite the loss. They close the regular season with a Senior Night game next Friday against Cape Coral Ida Baker (0-9).

— Donnie Wilkie

Port Charlotte 49, Parrish Community 10

PORT CHARLOTTE — It wasn’t too long ago that the Port Charlotte football team spent its season dreaming of winning a district championship.

Now there’s bigger dreams to chase.

The Pirates steamrolled Parrish Community, 49-10, to win the District 3S-13 championship in front of a full house at Pirates Cove, securing them a berth in the Regions 3S-4 playoffs next month.

It’s the first time in program history that Port Charlotte has won back-to-back district titles.

“I think coming into this season we had high expectations, big goals and big dreams,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “(Winning districts) is on the list of accomplishments that we want to accomplish, but I think our guys are still very hungry.

“I think they understand the bigger picture and what we’re chasing. I’m proud of them. I’m glad our guys aren’t satisfied. We used to be just satisfied with beating Charlotte or winning the district. Hopefully our guys are focused on bigger goals.”

It was clear from the start that Port Charlotte (7-2) couldn’t be stopped on offense.

The Pirates incurred two holding penalties and a blindside block on their first two offensive drives, but still turned both into touchdowns — a 24-yard run by senior running back Edd Guerrier and a three-yard run by junior running back Ike Perry.

That alone would have been enough for the Pirates to hold on for the win as their defense made few mistakes.

Parrish made it inside the Port Charlotte 20-yard-line just twice all game. The first time, the Bulls settled for a 27-yard field goal from junior kicker Owen Tomlinson. The second time, senior quarterback Jackson Volz ran in a 5-yard touchdown with under a minute to play.

In the meantime, Port Charlotte was busy doing whatever it wanted on offense.

The Pirates’ ground attack of Guerrier and Perry was virtually unstoppable. Guerrier ran 16 bruising times as he racked up 159 yards and three touchdowns. Perry was the perfect complement, slashing his way through the Parrish defense to the tune of eight rushes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

By the time halftime rolled around, Port Charlotte was leading, 35-3. A few minutes into the second half, Guerrier scored his final touchdown on a 2-yard run and the Pirates pulled their starters.

PARRISH COMMUNITY TAKEAWAYS

1. Trailing, 14-0, and facing third down and long in the first quarter, Volz heaved up a desperation throw to Kymistri Young, who wrestled free from the Pirates defender for an 87-yard touchdown. However, it was called back because Young stepped out of bounds before catching the ball — ending the threat immediately. If the score would have stood, it could have given the Bulls a much-needed spark.

2. Parrish Community gave itself a chance to get back into the game with Volz’s passing attack. The senior finished with 13-of-26 passing for 118 yards, completing passes to five different receivers.

3. The Bulls lost the district championship on Friday night, but that’s not to say their season is over. Parrish (6-3) could have a chance to reach the regional playoffs if it finishes its regular season strong.

— Vinnie Portell

Sarasota Christian 35, Old Plank Christian 8

SARASOTA — Sarasota Christian quarterback Ben Milliken completed 16 of 24 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns as the Blazers (8-2) cruised to a 35-8 victory over Old Plank Christian Academy (4-6A) on Friday.

Justin Brock had two carries for 89 yards and a touchdown and also caught 6 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown for the Blazers. Randall Collins had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Daniel Jacinto had 11 tackles and 11 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Carson Spenn recorded nine tackles and Mason Miller had 12 in the victory

THURSDAY

Westminster Christian Academy 18, Bradenton Christian 14

FORT LAUDERDALE — Second-seeded Westminster Academy scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to erase third-seeded Bradenton Christian's 14-3 lead in the Sunshine State Athletic Association Championship bracket.

It was the second time the Panthers (7-2) fell to the Lions (8-1), also dropping a 34-10 decision during the regular season in Bradenton.

WEEK 10 RESULTS

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

SSAC Playoffs Championship bracket

Westminster Christian 18, Bradenton Christian 14

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Lemon Bay 26, Booker 18

Braden River 35, Southeast 7

Charlotte 44, Ida Baker 7

IMG Academy National wins (Life Christian Academy, Chester, Virginia, forfeit)

Venice 43, IMG Academy White 0

Manatee 38, Palmetto 33

Cardinal Mooney 78, SmartEn Sports Academy 12

North Port at Tarpon Springs N/A

Port Charlotte 49, Parrish Community 10

Riverview 48, Sarasota 6

Lakewood Ranch 24, Bayshore 20

The Classical Academy of Sarasota 40, Foundation Christian 14

Sarasota Christian 35, Old Plank Christian Academy 8

SSAC Playoffs

Class 5A bracket: Saint Stephen’s 56, Boca Raton Christian at 13

Class 4A bracket: Out-of-Door 42, All Saints 28

