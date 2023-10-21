Week 10 Football Roundup | Garfield caps third undefeated regular season in four years

Garfield completed its third undefeated regular season in the last four years, topping Brookfield 60-25 at JAG Field Friday night.

Eric Geddes threw touchdown passes of 49 yards to Deacon Sommer and 37 yards to Keegan Sell in the first quarter.

Sell was just getting started, adding a 1-yard rushing touchdown before the opening quarter was over, and then tacking on three more scores on the ground by halftime, including scoring runs of 42 and 74 yards.

Sell finished with an absurd 324 yards and five touchdowns on just 13 carries, with Geddes (seven rushes, 131 yards, TD) also hitting the century mark. Geddes also was very efficient through the air, completing 3 of 4 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

All told, the G-Men (10-0, 7-0 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier) ran for 538 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per carry.

Crestwood 28, Grand Valley 27

The Red Devils punched their ticket to the postseason, per Joe Eitel, with a dramatic victory over the host Mustangs.

Nate Blasiole scored the winning touchdown on a run from 6 yards out in the fourth quarter.

Wyatt Januska had a massive game for Crestwood (5-5), catching a 67-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Sommer in the first quarter, returning a kickoff 79 yards for a score in the second quarter and tossing a 43-yard touchdown pass to his brother, A.J., in the third quarter.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Week 10 Roundup | Garfield football caps perfect regular season