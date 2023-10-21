Week 10 Football Roundup: Elgin, Northmor earn home playoff games with wins

DOLA — On Thursday night, Elgin found itself trailing 21-12 in the fourth quarter, but a pair of Brody Wood touchdowns passes in the final five minutes proved to be the difference as the Comets came back for a 26-21 Northwest Central Conference victory over Hardin Northern (6-4, 6-3).

With 4:37 to go, Nash Lust and Wood hooked up for a 27-yard touchdown pass, then with 2:29 left, Woods hit Gavin Rhodes for a 43-yard winning scoring.

Woods was 5 of 6 passing for 133 yards and those two TDs. Quentin Harrison started it with a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter, finishing with 130 yards on the ground on 19 carries. Stephen Castillo-Carey added 82 yards on five tries with a 57-yard touchdown run, while Kaiden Luikart had 10 carries for 51 yards.

Landon Shepard paced the Comets (8-2, 7-2) on defense with 12 tackles and four for loss, while Harrison and Luikart each had 10 tackles apiece, and Nels VanGundy recorded four tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The Comets will play a home playoff game on Friday against an opponent to be determined Sunday.

MOAC showdown: Shelby clinches share of MOAC football championship with home shutout of Marion Pleasant

More MOAC football: Ontario beats Highland for share of MOAC title, first football league championship since 2004

Gallery: Indian Lake plays at North Union in Week 10 high school football

Northmor 34, Loudonville 7

Northmor's Carson Campbell erupted for 222 rushing yards on 15 carries, scoring four touchdowns in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference victory.

The Golden Knights (8-2, 6-1) finished as the league runners-up to Danville (10-0, 7-0) after the Blue Devils hung on for a 14-12 overtime win over rival East Knox (6-4, 5-2).

Against the Redbirds (3-7, 2-5), A.J. Bower was 10 of 23 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown pass to Jax Wenger who made four catches for 48 yards and had an interception on defense. Paul Cramer added 99 yards on 14 carries. Northmor rolled up 471 total yards and 19 first downs to Loudonville's 184 total yards and 11 first downs.

Northmor scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back. The Knights will host a playoff game Friday night against an opponent to be determined.

Ridgedale 19, Perry 16

The Rockets (6-4, 5-4) completed their best season since going 8-2, 7-2 in 2003 with the NWCC road win over the Commodores. Ridgedale finished outside the top 16 of Division VII, Region 26 and will not make the playoffs.

Nevertheless, Brayden Townsend threw three touchdowns passes against Perry (3-7, 3-6) with two to Landon Murphy and one to Nathan Thiel. Thiel and Michael Deab both intercepted passes with Deas also recovering a fumble.

Indian Lake 15, North Union 13

The Lakers (7-3, 4-1) thwarted North Union's postseason bid with the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division victory.

Nolan Draper scored both touchdowns for the Wildcats (4-6, 3-2) on runs of 15 and 11 yards, but North Union couldn't tie it in the fourth period on its 2-point conversion effort. Carter Skaggs completed five passes for 34 yards, as Landon Converse led with 98 rushing yards with Draper getting 55 yards and Tyler Krebehenne 43 yards.

Mount Gilead 25, Cardington 6

Cardington cut Mount Gilead's lead to 13-6 on a fourth-quarter Wyatt Denney 3-yard touchdown run, but the Indians responded with a pair of touchdowns in the final 11 minutes to pull away tot he KMAC win.

For MG (3-7, 1-6), Cole Fricke and Eliot Jones closed it out with the late TDs as Jones ran 22 times for 100 yards and two scores and Fricke ran five times for 48. Cam Vickers had 45 rushing yards on eight carries.

For Cardington ( 1-9, 0-7), Denney led with 84 yards on 25 touches, while Journey Williamson was 10-for-23 passing for 109 yards, and Kalin Briggs caught five for 65 yards.

Both teams had two turnovers, while the Pirates ended with 162 yards and Mount Gilead with 215.

"It was great to finish the season winning this huge rivalry game," MG coach Mike Reid said. "It feels a little better and builds a lot of momentum going into the off season. (I'm) very thankful for all the work our seniors have put in. I hate to see it end for them. They have been a huge part in trying to get this program headed in the right direction."

rmccurdy@gannett.com

419-610-0998

X, formerly Twitter, @McMotorsport

Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

Marion Star Football Player of Week 10 Poll, vote:

Elgin's Brody Wood threw two touchdown passes in the final five minutes to complete a comeback victory over Hardin Northern.

Northmor's Carson Campbell ran 15 times for 222 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Loudonville.

Ridgedale's Brayden Townsend threw three touchdowns in a win over Perry.

Mount Gilead's Eliot Jones ran for 100 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns in a win over Cardington.

Voting is continuing through early Tuesday morning at MarionStar.com and its app for the Marion Star Football Player of Week 10 Poll.

In the Marion Star Football Player of Week 9 Poll, North Union's Nolan Draper, who scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a win over Graham, earned 730 of 1,921 votes (38 percent) to win it.. Other nominees were Jacob England of Pleasant, A.J. Bower of Northmor, Kaiden Luikart of Elgin and Keyan Shidone of River Valley.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Week 10: Who earned football wins to extend their seasons?