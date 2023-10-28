Week 10 Football: Nigel Nelson rumbles for 5 TDs, Pensacola Catholic crushes West Florida

The Pensacola Catholic football team honored its seniors at halftime of its District 1-2S clash with West Florida.

But with multiple forays into pay dirt primarily out of the Wildcat formation, a junior stole the show on Friday night.

Nigel Nelson strolled into the end zone on five occasions to lift the Crusaders to a 56-35 victory over the Jaguars from Gorecki-LeBeau Stadium.

Catholic's Nigel Nelson (No. 23) runs at will against the West Florida defense during the Crusaders' senior night home game on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

The junior athlete had touchdown runs of 67, 20, 1, 61 and 3 yards. But even after a career-best performance, Nelson wasn't interested in taking all of the glory.

"It wouldn't be possible without my blockers, shout out to my offensive line," he said. "In our big Wildcat package, they were blocking their butts off and make it possible for me."

Nelson's longest rushes were immediate responses to moments where the visitors seemingly had the momentum.

West Florida got on the board first just three plays and 67 seconds into the night following a 8-yard pass from John Nicholas to Joseph Jones. But before the Jaguars offense could get settled on the bench, Catholic answered on its ensuing play as Nelson went 67 yards untouched out of the Wildcat.

Catholic's Nigel Nelson (No. 23) runs at will against the West Florida defense during the Crusaders' senior night home game on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Later in the third quarter, the road team kept the Crusaders within arm's reach when pressure from Colby Hoffman led to a 60-yard interception return touchdown by L.J. Aples. That defensive stop trimmed a comfortable Catholic cushion down to 34-21.

But like déjà vu, there was Nelson to immediately quiet any thoughts on a comeback, as he made a 61-yard house call on the very first play of the very next possession.

"Nigel has been great for us all year long on both sides of the ball. He's just a football player," Crusaders head coach Matt Adams said. "He just does great things to help us win. Sometimes it's on defense, sometimes it's special teams and sometimes it's on offense, but you can just put him anywhere and he does the best he can that's asked of him. And he did it again tonight. He's a tough guy to bring down, he's very, very smart and he can get away from you to, so I'm glad he's on our team."

Catholic's Justin Weatherall (No. 9) lays out to rack up an interception from a pass intended for West Florida's Josh Spears (No. 3) during Friday night's gridiron matchup.

As impactful as Nelson was, Pensacola Catholic built it's advantage thanks to a defense that forced four turnovers in the first half. Sophomore defensive back Justin Weatherall accounted for half of those takeaways by tracking down a pair of interceptions.

Like the Jaguars, the Crusaders also had a defensive score when senior linebacker Demontrae Gaston stripped senior running back Marquez Jones. Sophomore linebacker Trenton Henderson was in the right spot at the right time, taking it all the way on a long fumble return touchdown to make it 14-7 early in the first quarter.

Freshman defensive back Otha Thomas got in on the fun, as he took the ball right out of Josh Spears' hands before the wide receiver was down.

Jones got redemption midway through the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 27-14, but the Jaguars could never make it closer than a two-score game.

West Florida High School's Marquez Jones (No. 4) tries to shake off the Catholic defense as he works to pick a few extra yards during Friday night's prep football game.

"Our kids fought, but we didn't execute," West Florida head coach Harry Lees said "Hats off to (the Crusaders), they got a good football team. We just have to regroup and just try to finish up this next week."

With its first win over the Jaguars since 2019, Pensacola Catholic improved its record to 2-1 in district play and 7-2 overall. The team is host to St. John Paul II at 7:30 p.m. Friday. West Florida (3-5, 1-2 District) ends its season against Gulf Breeze. That game takes places at 7 p.m. Thursday from Marlon L. Bullock Field.

