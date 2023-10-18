Week 10 football: Mansfield Senior, Shelby, Ontario looking to lock up league titles

MANSFIELD — It's been a while since Week 10 meant this much in Richland County football.

Normally, league championships are already wrapped up and teams are either resting up for a long playoff run or just looking to end the season on a high note. But 2023 is different. There are some huge games this week, and nearly every single one has meaning. Let's dive in and take a look at the final week of the regular season.

Most intriguing games

First, we can't talk about Week 10 without starting with Madison (1-8, 1-5) at Mansfield Senior (7-2, 6-0). It is the Battle for the City 2023 edition. Mansfield Senior already has a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference locked up for the first title for the Tygers since 2017, but a win here will bring an outright title home to Arlin Field for the first time since 2013. With all of that on the line plus head coach Chioke Bradley looking for win No. 100, the Tygers will come out focused and ready to make a statement.

The Rams have been playing better football of late and deserve a lot of credit. They are right in games until the very end . This will be a huge test as they prepare for a promising 2024 season.

Next, Ontario (8-1, 5-1) at Highland (5-4, 2-4) is going to be a must-see game. The Warriors stumbled last week falling to Shelby in the final minute of the game to end their undefeated season. Yet, through the first eight weeks of the season, the Warriors put themselves in a position to withstand a loss and still have a shot at a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. They are tied with Shelby atop the standings and need a win at Highland to bring in the first league championship since 2004 and their first MOAC championship. The Warriors have played focused football all year long and just because of a Week 9 loss, don't expect anything different. There is still so much to play for, and Ontario knows it.

Finally, what might be the most interesting game of the week, Pleasant (6-3, 4-2) at Shelby (7-2, 5-1) is going to be absolutely massive. The Whippets may have stumbled once on the MOAC trail, but they took care of business last week beating Ontario to get them right back in the league race. Now, they have to finish the job against a very much-improved Pleasant team that is hoping to pick up a win and a Highland upset over Ontario to force a three-way tie for the MOAC championship. Shelby played arguably its best game of the year last week and can use that momentum to pick up another league championship.

What we need to learn

Aside from the league championship headlines, the big thing we will learn this week is all about playoff positioning.

Starting in Division III, Region 10, the Mansfield Senior Tygers are a lock for a Top 6 spot which means they will host their first playoff game and could possibly host a regional quarterfinal. With a win, they will be anywhere from the No. 2-6 seed. With a loss, they can finish no higher than No. 3 and no lower than No. 6.

Ontario has also clinched a Top 8 spot no matter what happens in Week 10. With a win, the Warriors will be anywhere from No. 3-6 and with a loss, it will give them the No. 6-8 seed. They will host a first-round game, but with a win, they could host a quarterfinal matchup, too.

Lexington still has an outside chance to sneak in, though the Minutemen do not control their own destiny. With a win over Ashland, Lex could finish anywhere from No. 12 to missing out depending on what other teams in the region do. With a loss, Lex could be No. 15 or out. So, a win would be most helpful. Madison is mathematically eliminated.

In Division IV, Region 14, the Shelby Whippets currently hold the No. 2 overall seed and have clinched two home playoff games if they win their first. With a win, Shelby will be either No. 2 or No. 3 and with a loss, it could be No. 2-4. So, no matter what, Shelby will finish with a favorable seed in the playoffs, but the Whippets might as well go ahead and win it just to make sure.

The Clear Fork Colts aren't out of it completely, but they need a lot to happen. First, a win would help them finish No. 16 in the best-case scenario. They can also miss out with a win depending on what happens ahead of them. They are far from controlling their own destiny. A loss for the ninth straight week will drive the final nail.

In Division VI, Region 22, the Crestview Cougars used a big win over Western Reserve last week to clinch a playoff berth. The Cougars are currently No. 10 in the region and with a Week 10 win, they could finish as high as No. 8 or as low as No. 12. A loss puts them at No. 10-14.

In Division VII, Region 25, the Lucas Cubs have a huge week against Arlington and their playoff picture is incredible. With a win, the Cubs will finish anywhere between No. 2-11. So, they could literally finish either hosting two playoff games or traveling in the first round. With a loss, they will finish between No. 5-12. Again, either hosting two playoff games or hitting the road in Week 11. Either way, the Cubs will be playing in Week 11 for the 10th consecutive year.

Plymouth has been mathematically eliminated.

Key player to watch

The player I am most interested to see this week is one who came into the 2023 season with sky-high expectations, but a couple of injuries have kept him from reaching his full potential. Until now. Mansfield Senior's Elias Owens had a breakout game last week in a win over Mount Vernon with a touchdown grab, his first of the season. After a hamstring injury in the summer and a sprained MCL in Week 5, Owens seems to be getting back to as close to 100% as he has been since last year and that could mean huge things for the Tygers with the playoffs starting next week. If he can have a big game against Madison, it will do wonders for his confidence heading into the postseason.

Richland County Week 10 Schedule

Ontario (8-1, 5-1) at Highland (5-4, 2-4)

Madison (1-8, 1-5) at Mansfield Senior (7-2, 6-0)

Pleasant (6-3, 4-2) at Shelby (7-2, 5-1)

Arlington (6-3) at Lucas (6-3)

Crestview (4-5, 3-2) at Mapleton (4-5, 2-4)

Ashland (5-4, 3-3) at Lexington (4-5, 3-3)

South Central (1-8, 0-5) at Plymouth (2-7, 0-5)

Clear Fork (1-8, 0-6) at River Valley (4-5, 3-3)

