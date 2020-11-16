Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Seahawks @ Rams

Los Angeles Rams silence Seattle Seahawks, 23-16

Jared Goff played well but failed to meet fantasy expectations against a historically bad pass defense thanks to the team scoring all their touchdowns on the ground. Cam Akers led LA in carries but watched the touchdowns go to Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown (two), as the Rams’ backfield has become a disastrous fantasy situation (the team also lost Andrew Whitworth Sunday, who’s one of the league’s best left tackles) … Josh Reynolds had been leading the Rams in air yards and Sunday he led the team with 10 targets, and it was a major letdown to see Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods both fail to eclipse 50 yards against a defense that’s allowed by far the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

LA entered allowing the fewest yards per play and held down Russell Wilson, who has seven turnovers over the last two weeks. Seattle had a center making his first start Sunday, and Wilson has taken 11 sacks over that same span as well. The Rams defense is legit, so expect a huge bounce back from Seattle’s offense against the Cardinals in Week 11 … The Rams have won an NFL-high 31 straight games when leading at halftime.

Highlight of the game

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter