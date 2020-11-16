Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins deliver the play of the year

Dalton Del Don recaps all the Sunday action in the Week 10 fantasy football slate. Click on any and all games you’d like to check out below, and remember to follow Dalton on Twitter @daltondeldon!

Buffalo Bills @ Arizona Cardinals

This instant classic included multiple highlights and a “Hail Murray” in the wildest ending of the season. Kyler Murray hadn’t recorded a touchdown through the air before the game’s deciding play, but he’s now on pace to run for 18 touchdowns after adding another two Sunday (Cam Newton set the NFL record with 14 during his rookie season). Murray has gotten at least 7.5 YPA in seven of eight games since Week 1, and fantasy managers are getting spoiled with him attempting 10+ rushes in four straight contests. Remember, he’s almost a year younger than Joe Burrow ...

DeAndre Hopkins had arguably the play and catch of the year. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Washington Football Team @ Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford finally had a good game without Kenny Golladay, although the Lions still required a 59-yard field goal at the buzzer to record their first home win of the season despite leading 24-3 in the second half, because coaching ...

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns

Poor weather continues to affect Browns’ games the most, with Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield combining to throw for fewer than 300 yards, as there were many fantasy disappointments in this low-scoring game ...

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff played well but failed to meet fantasy expectations against a historically bad pass defense thanks to the team scoring all their touchdowns on the ground. Cam Akers led LA in carries but watched the touchdowns go to Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown (two), as the Rams’ backfield has become a disastrous fantasy situation (the team also lost Andrew Whitworth Sunday, who’s one of the league’s best left tackles) …

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers doubled (9.6) Jake Luton’s YPA (4.8), and the veteran QB has remarkably put Marquez Valdes-Scantling back on the fantasy scene, as the frustrating wideout suddenly has 200+ yards and three TDs over his last two games (10 targets) …

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

Carson Wentz and Daniel Jones entered with the most giveaways (and sacks taken) among quarterbacks this season, so naturally, they combined for zero turnovers.

Unfortunately, zero was also the same number of touchdowns they tossed, although Jones turned into “Danny Wheels” during this touchdown run ...

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady produced four touchdowns and 46 points on the road, putting up a big fantasy game despite his rushing attack going off for 200+ yards, including a Ronald Jones TD that tied for the third-longest run in NFL history ...

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

While Derek Carr managed just 154 passing yards without a TD, Drew Lock countered by getting 5.5 YPA and throwing four picks against a bottom-three defense in DVOA. Carr wasn’t needed much in the blowout win, while Darren Waller dropped a would-be 55-yard touchdown. There’s no defense for Lock, who has the worst CPAE in the NFL (minimum 200 attempts) and almost certainly won’t be starting for Denver next season ...

Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins

Justin Herbert had his worst game as a pro, which still resulted in three touchdowns, revealing such a bright fantasy future … Despite spending all week with the practice squad, Kalen Ballage dominated LA’s backfield work, with Troymaine Pope completely missing ...

San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees suffered an injury during one of the softest roughing the passer penalties you’ll ever see, and the Saints offense mostly struggled throughout Sunday’s game (they benefited from starting three drives inside SF territory during a game that featured four fumbles on special teams). Jameis Winston’s style is so different — and Sean Payton would insist on using Taysom Hill even more — making it tough to gauge how the Saints would perform should Brees be forced to miss time ...

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger shook off his knee injuries to toss four scores, and fantasy managers have to appreciate Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Chase Claypool all seeing 10+ targets. Big Ben grabbing/checking his elbow is a regular occurrence these days, and he’s somehow on pace to throw 39 touchdowns despite getting just 6.8 YPA ...

Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots

Cam Newton tossed his first touchdown since Week 3, ran in another score, and remains on pace to record a career-high (and NFL record if Kyler Murray slows down) 16 rushing touchdowns despite missing a game this season (and having not played much over the previous years) …

