Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Jaguars @ Packers

Green Bay Packers hold off Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20

Aaron Rodgers doubled (9.6) Jake Luton’s YPA (4.8), and the veteran QB has remarkably put Marquez Valdes-Scantling back on the fantasy scene, as the frustrating wideout suddenly has 200+ yards and three TDs over his last two games (10 targets) … Aaron Jones sat in favor of Jamaal Williams for long stretches Sunday, and he underwhelmed in a highly favorable setup, while James Robinson had two nice TD runs called back by penalties. It’s comical how much more productive he’s been than fellow rookie backs Jonathan Taylor, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Cam Akers and J.K. Dobbins.

Davante Adams lost a fumble and left injured at one point but returned to score another touchdown, as few receivers are used around the goal line like him. Only health can prevent Adams from finishing as this year’s clear most valuable fantasy wide receiver … DJ Chark was open for a long score, but Luton’s throw was held up by the wind and cost Jacksonville a touchdown.

Highlight of the game

