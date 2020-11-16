Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Eagles @ Giants

New York Giants beat Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17

Carson Wentz and Daniel Jones entered with the most giveaways (and sacks taken) among quarterbacks this season, so naturally, they combined for zero turnovers.

Unfortunately, zero was also the same number of touchdowns they tossed, although Jones turned into “Danny Wheels” during this touchdown run. Jones actually had a second TD run called back because of a holding penalty by Andrew Thomas, as the Giants wish they drafted Dave Thomas instead at this point.

Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run, but Miles Sanders dominated carries during his return and should be treated as a top-10 fantasy back (until his next injury) despite his quarterback (it will be Jalen Hurts next season). Richard Rodgers led the Eagles in receiving, as Wentz managed just 5.6 YPA against DVOA’s #28 pass defense.

Wayne Gallman has five touchdowns over the last four games and goes into New York’s bye as a weekly fantasy must-start, as the 3-7 Giants have as many wins as any team in the NFC East.

Goal-line leap of the week

