Week 11 Fantasy Football Wrap: Eagles @ Browns

Cleveland Browns defeat Philadelphia Eagles, 22-17

Weather was a factor for the third straight game in Cleveland, although Carson Wentz is running out of excuses with another rough performance. The first-place Eagles seem reluctant to bench Wentz, who has the most turnovers and sacks taken in the NFL, but Jalen Hurts needs to be rostered in Superflex leagues … Miles Sanders also disappointed against a defense missing Myles Garrett, losing a fumble at Cleveland’s five-yard line.

[Week 11 Recaps: NE-HOU | NYJ-LAC | PHI-CLE | ATL-NO | CIN-WFT | DET-CAR | PIT-JAX | BAL-TEN | MIA-DEN | GB-IND | DAL-MIN | KC-LV]

Kareem Hunt got a goal-line TD, but Nick Chubb was once again Cleveland’s best running back, as he leads the NFL in YPC after contact by a wide margin … The Eagles are the only team that’s allowed more rushing touchdowns than passing TDs this season. The 7-3 Browns now go on the road four of their next five games.

Highlight of the game

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter