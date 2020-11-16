Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chargers @ Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defeat Los Angeles Chargers, 29-21

Justin Herbert had his worst game as a pro, which still resulted in three touchdowns, revealing such a bright fantasy future … Despite spending all week with the practice squad, Kalen Ballage dominated LA’s backfield work, with Troymaine Pope completely missing.

Tua Tagovailoa continued to look the part, while Miami’s defense/special teams continued to get it done, this week with a blocked punt (“don’t sleep on Van Ginkel”), falling just one yard shy of scoring a defensive touchdown for the third straight week … Salvon Ahmed was overlooked in hindsight as Miami’s clear lead back, while DeVante Parker had a really nice one-handed TD catch that would later be ruled just out of bounds.

Tua’s hip sure looks healthy ...

