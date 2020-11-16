Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Buccaneers @ Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers crush Carolina Panthers, 46-23

Tom Brady produced four touchdowns and 46 points on the road, putting up a big fantasy game despite his rushing attack going off for 200+ yards, including a Ronald Jones TD that tied for the third-longest run in NFL history. Jones seemed destined to be benched after losing an early fumble but instead went off for the third-most rushing yards in a game this season, while Leonard Fournette committed a drop while taking a backseat. Who knows what that means moving forward, but a feature back in this offense would be a top-five fantasy commodity.

The Bucs wide receivers are all going to have to share, which limits their upsides, but the aggressive play-calling sure helps. Antonio Brown was wide open for a 50+ yard TD on a play that Brady badly missed him, and AB has looked better than his results may indicate since his return.

Teddy Bridgewater left injured (to his knee he didn’t have surgery on), while Mike Davis did as well (he’d briefly return), and the back struggled in a tough matchup before departing. CMC can’t return soon enough, as Davis has produced single-digit fantasy points in four straight games … The Panthers finally failed to convert Sunday during their NFL-high fourth fake punt attempt this season.

Rob Gronkowski is still Gronk

