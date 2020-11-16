Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Browns @ Texans

Cleveland Browns beat Houston Texans, 10-7

Poor weather continues to affect Browns’ games the most, with Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield combining to throw for fewer than 300 yards, as there were many fantasy disappointments in this low-scoring game. Depending on your format, Pharaoh Brown had more fantasy points on two targets than Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks combined on 16 targets.

Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb both ran for more than 100 yards, although the latter broke the hearts of fantasy managers and those who bet on Cleveland when he voluntarily ran out of bounds at the one-yard line late. The matchup certainly helped, but that was an impressive performance from Chubb while dealing with a knee injury.

‘No, not this again!’ moment of the week

Nick Chubb with the huge run to clinch it for the Browns 🔥 @NickChubb21 @Browns pic.twitter.com/t77iX1DxjV — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 15, 2020

