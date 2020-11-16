Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Broncos @ Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders crush Denver Broncos, 37-12

While Derek Carr managed just 154 passing yards without a TD, Drew Lock countered by getting 5.5 YPA and throwing four picks against a bottom-three defense in DVOA. Carr wasn’t needed much in the blowout win, while Darren Waller dropped a would-be 55-yard touchdown. There’s no defense for Lock, who has the worst CPAE in the NFL (minimum 200 attempts) and almost certainly won’t be starting for Denver next season.

In a week full of revenge games, Devontae Booker accomplished the most vengeance … Make fun of Jon Gruden for drafting Henry Ruggs ahead of Jerry Jeudy, but his team is the one leaving 6-3 … Josh Jacobs lost two touchdowns to Booker, but he had two himself while also seeing an encouraging four targets, which could continue to increase with Jalen Richard suffering an injury.

Highlight of the game

