Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Bills @ Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals stun Buffalo Bills, 32-30

This instant classic included multiple highlights and a “Hail Murray” in the wildest ending of the season. Kyler Murray hadn’t recorded a touchdown through the air before the game’s deciding play, but he’s now on pace to run for 18 touchdowns after adding another two Sunday (Cam Newton set the NFL record with 14 during his rookie season). Murray has gotten at least 7.5 YPA in seven of eight games since Week 1, and fantasy managers are getting spoiled with him attempting 10+ rushes in four straight contests. Remember, he’s almost a year younger than Joe Burrow.

Josh Allen made mistakes but rushed for more than twice as many yards as Zack Moss and Devin Singletary combined and even added a receiving touchdown. Stefon Diggs was having a disappointing day in a prime matchup but made up for it with what looked like a late game-winning touchdown, while Cole Beasley continues to be a huge PPR profit, as the ALPHA WIDEOUT was busy dusting Patrick Peterson and pulling down one-handed grabs Sunday.

Kenyan Drake looked good during his return, retaking the role as Arizona’s lead back, although he lost a soft fumble and continues to lose almost all passing down work to Chase Edmonds, limiting his upside … Tre’Davious White was keeping DeAndre Hopkins in check during the high-scoring game until the incredible play at the end, and what a catch it was over three defenders. Hopkins will have a strong argument as the WR1 in Week 11 with a matchup against Seattle’s defenseless corners Thursday night.

Highlight of the game

