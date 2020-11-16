Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Bengals @ Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers blow out Cincinnati Bengals, 36-10

Ben Roethlisberger shook off his knee injuries to toss four scores, and fantasy managers have to appreciate Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Chase Claypool all seeing 10+ targets. Big Ben grabbing/checking his elbow is a regular occurrence these days, and he’s somehow on pace to throw 39 touchdowns despite getting just 6.8 YPA. In fact, the Steelers are 9-0 despite entering ranked 27th in yards per game this season.

James Conner continued to disappoint while failing to run for 50 yards for the third straight game, while Giovani Bernard watched Samaje Perine turn the Bengals backfield into a full-blown committee with Joe Mixon sidelined … A.J. Green was shutout on five targets, as he finally appears to have hit rock bottom.

Sideline celebration of the week

What a great time to be a Pittsburgh Steelers fan #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/Y1O0KPrHeU — Barstool Yinzers (@BarstoolBurgh) November 16, 2020

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter