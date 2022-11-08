Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Frank Reich fired, Mahomes’ MVP case & when to stash Watson & Beckham

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens start the show with the news of the Indianapolis Colts firing head coach Frank Reich and replacing him with ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, which is one of the weirder stories from the NFL season.

After getting through that and the rest of the news, the guys recap a brilliant performance by Patrick Mahomes to squeak out an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans (who offer no fantasy value beyond Derrick Henry).

Andy offers his picks for the best waiver wire adds this week before both guys weigh in on drops and discuss if it’s time to add Deshaun Watson and Odell Beckham Jr. to your fantasy football roster.

Finally, we get a wild update from the Treviso Babes league and a report from Lesli on why she dropped DK Metcalf.

01:20 NEWS / Colts fire head coach Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday named interim head coach

15:00 NEWS / Packers WR Romeo Doubs has high ankle sprain, RB Aaron Jones seems likely to play in week 10

21:30 NEWS / Bills QB Josh Allen limited this week with elbow injury

25:40 NEWS / Panthers will start QB P.J. Walker & activate QB Sam Darnold

27:10 Chiefs 20, Titans 17 (OT)

36:25 Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs

40:55 Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers

45:15 Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks

49:20 Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends

52:15 Drops

56:45 Hold On Loosely

59:30 Getting In Early

63:50 Treviso Babes

