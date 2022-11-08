Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Frank Reich fired, Mahomes’ MVP case & when to stash Watson & Beckham
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens start the show with the news of the Indianapolis Colts firing head coach Frank Reich and replacing him with ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, which is one of the weirder stories from the NFL season.
After getting through that and the rest of the news, the guys recap a brilliant performance by Patrick Mahomes to squeak out an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans (who offer no fantasy value beyond Derrick Henry).
Andy offers his picks for the best waiver wire adds this week before both guys weigh in on drops and discuss if it’s time to add Deshaun Watson and Odell Beckham Jr. to your fantasy football roster.
Finally, we get a wild update from the Treviso Babes league and a report from Lesli on why she dropped DK Metcalf.
01:20 NEWS / Colts fire head coach Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday named interim head coach
15:00 NEWS / Packers WR Romeo Doubs has high ankle sprain, RB Aaron Jones seems likely to play in week 10
21:30 NEWS / Bills QB Josh Allen limited this week with elbow injury
25:40 NEWS / Panthers will start QB P.J. Walker & activate QB Sam Darnold
27:10 Chiefs 20, Titans 17 (OT)
36:25 Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
40:55 Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
45:15 Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
49:20 Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
52:15 Drops
56:45 Hold On Loosely
59:30 Getting In Early
63:50 Treviso Babes
