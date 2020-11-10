Week 10 fantasy football rankings: Running Backs

Not much is going right for the 1-7 Jacksonville Jaguars, but one of the most pleasant surprises of their season — and for fantasy football — is the emergence of rookie running back, James Robinson. Robinson once again had a quality game, going over 100 total yards while scoring a touchdown in consecutive weeks.

[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

He’ll now get a date with a Green Bay defense that’s been gashed on the ground by opposing running backs this season.

Check out Robinson and the rest of the running backs in our analysts’ Week 10 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

