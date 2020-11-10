Week 10 fantasy football rankings: Quarterbacks

Sure, Joe Burrow’s Bengals are just 2-5-1, but the kid has definitely not been the reason for their losing record. Burrow has been as advertised, seemingly showing off a new gear in every game.

He’s even earned the nicknames “Joey Covers” and “Joey Backdoor” because time and time again he seems to will the Bengals to within striking distance at the end of games.

Coming off his bye week, can he deliver a victory — not just a cover — against the division-rival Steelers?

Check out Burrow and the rest of the quarterbacks in our analysts’ Week 10 rankings:

