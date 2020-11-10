Week 10 fantasy football rankings: Kyler Murray vs. Josh Allen highlights matchups to prep for

Kyler Murray and Josh Allen were the two highest-scoring quarterbacks in fantasy last week.

Allen tore the Seahawks secondary apart to the tune of 415 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Murray showed off his otherworldly rushing ability with 106 yards and a score.

And guess what — the two young stars will next face off against each other.

Welcome to Week 10!

Other intriguing matchups on tap: Can the Seahawks bounce back against another division rival in the Rams? How about Tom Brady and the Bucs vs. CMC and the Panthers?

Our analysts help you prepare your fantasy rosters for those Week 10 matchups and more with their overall positional rankings — check them out below!

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

