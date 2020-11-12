Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings









There are only four weeks to go. At quarterback, the Bills’ Josh Allen looks to stay scorching vs. the Cardinals as the Eagles’ Carson Wentz comes off bye.

In the backfield, Dalvin Cook hopes to keep cooking while the Browns prepare for Nick Chubb’s return.

The Rams’ Cooper Kupp is a WR1 as the Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy makes his WR2 debut.

Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert and Las Vegas’ Darren Waller will be looking to carry their offenses up the seam.

Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense