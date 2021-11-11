Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
George Kittle hopes to stay hot against the Rams, Dallas Goedert aims for a big day in Denver, and Dan Arnold looks to prove he’s a TE1 vs. the Colts.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 10 Tight Ends
RK
Player
Opp
1
@LV
2
KC
3
@MIA
4
LA
5
@DAL
6
BAL
7
@PIT
8
@DEN
9
ATL
10
@IND
11
@LAC
12
DET
13
PHI
14
@SF
15
CAR
16
CLE
17
TB
18
MIN
19
JAC
20
@WAS
21
@TEN
22
@NE
23
@GB
24
@NE
25
CLE
26
@NYJ
27
MIN
28
@WAS
29
TB
30
@ARI
31
@DAL
TE Notes: While the kids debate if Travis Kelce is “washed,” they have yet to come up with a better alternative for No. 1 overall. Kelce continues to score 1.4 more weekly half PPR points than any other seam stretcher. … Darren Waller came out of Vegas’ Week 8 bye — and Henry Ruggs’ release — to his biggest game since the opener. Even though it’s a number he has hit only twice all year, 10-plus targets feels inevitable vs. the Chiefs. … We finally got a George Kittle game of yore in Week 9, while the seam stretcher even managed to avoid setbacks. When Kittle is running right, matchups don’t matter, much like Rob Gronkowski in his prime. … Kyle Pitts has been limited to five grabs for 75 scoreless yards in two games since Calvin Ridley stepped away from the team. Without Ridley to grab attention, Pitts has had to deal with heavy doses of Stephon Gilmore and Marshon Lattimore. The Cowboys have some interesting options they can throw at Pitts, but no one at that level of stopper.
Mike Gesicki has had a quieter two weeks, though he still drew eight targets in last Sunday’s snoozeathon win over the Texans. DeVante Parker (hamstring) remains sidelined. The Ravens permit the second most fantasy points up the seam. … This feels too low for T.J. Hockenson, but life will not be kind for Jared Goff against the Steelers. Hock is averaging 10 targets over his past three games, so hopefully the volume shines through in this brutal matchup. … If Rob Gronkowski (back) can give it a go, there will be targets for the taking with Antonio Brown (ankle) remaining sidelined. … Michael Gallup’s (calf) looming return threatens to take some of the wind out of Dalton Schultz’s sails, but then again, Blake Jarwin’s (hip) placement on injured reserve firewalls his seam supremacy. We like to start fantasy players against the Falcons. … Even without Zach Ertz around to siphon targets, life remains difficult for Dallas Goedert aboard the Jalen Hurts-coaster. The Broncos are not giving up the seam.
I’m not sure where the Dan Arnold meme ends and the fantasy value begins, but the dude is tied for first in tight end targets (14) since the Jaguars bye, per Pro Football Focus. The Colts’ big-play limiting defense permits a host of easy catches up the seam. … The same is true of the Chargers, who are hosting Tyler Conklin for Week 10. Conklin has caught five balls on seven targets in back-to-back contests. … Suddenly drawing featured usage in the red zone, Pat Freiermuth’s main Week 10 concern is that it will be too easy for Najee Harris on the ground inside the 20 vs. the Lions’ hollowed-out defense. “Touchdown Pat” is still a modest-floor, low-ceiling bet in this painfully-horizontal attack. … Tyler Higbee reached double digit targets for the first time all year in Week 9. A 49ers defense that is coming apart at the seams a bit should be able to provide at least a TE2 day. … Noah Fant was playing his least-effective football before going on the COVID list. He returns against an Eagles D surrendering the most TE fantasy points. … I’m expecting Logan Thomas (hamstring) to take the baton back from Ricky Seals-Jones.
Week 10 Kickers
RK
Player
Opp
1
ATL
2
@SF
3
@NYJ
4
@MIA
5
CAR
6
NO
7
CLE
8
KC
9
@WAS
10
@LAC
11
@NE
12
@DAL
13
PHI
14
DET
15
MIN
16
@TEN
17
SEA
18
@LV
19
@DEN
20
JAC
21
LA
22
@GB
23
@ARI
24
BAL
25
@PIT
26
TB
27
@IND
28
BUF
Week 10 Defense/Special Teams
RK
Player
Opp
1
Arizona Cardinals
CAR
2
Pittsburgh Steelers
DET
3
Buffalo Bills
@NYJ
4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@WAS
5
Indianapolis Colts
JAC
6
Dallas Cowboys
ATL
7
Los Angeles Rams
@SF
8
Tennessee Titans
NO
9
New Orleans Saints
@TEN
10
Denver Broncos
PHI
11
New England Patriots
CLE
12
Baltimore Ravens
@MIA
13
Cleveland Browns
@NE
14
Philadelphia Eagles
@DEN
15
Los Angeles Chargers
MIN
16
Minnesota Vikings
@LAC
17
Las Vegas Raiders
KC
18
Carolina Panthers
@ARI
19
Detroit Lions
@PIT
20
Green Bay Packers
SEA
21
San Francisco 49ers
LA
22
Kansas City Chiefs
@LV
23
Washington Football Team
TB
24
Miami Dolphins
BAL
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
@IND
26
Seattle Seahawks
@GB
27
New York Jets
BUF
28
Atlanta Falcons
@DAL