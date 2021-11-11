Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Tom Brady comes off bye against the Washington Football Team, Dak Prescott hopes to bounce back vs. the Falcons, and Patrick Mahomes gears up for a start in Vegas.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 10 Quarterbacks

Story continues

QB Notes: The only quarterback who remembered to play well in Week 9, Lamar Jackson rolls into a date with a Dolphins defense surrendering the third most passing yards as the QB2 by average points. Jackson played literally a perfect game the last time these two sides met in Week 1 2019. … Jackson is the QB2 because Tom Brady is the QB1. Instead of adding a dual threat, Brady simply perfected the mono threat. (I think I've already made this joke?) The Football Team comes off its bye silver plattering the most passing yards. Enemy QBs complete 67.3 percent of their attempts. Ay caramba. … The Bills have caught some of the Chiefs’ two-high safety disease. Thankfully they have the weapons to break the fever, including Josh Allen’s legs. Allen has ramped up his running with 13/105/1 over the past two weeks. Sporting only one interception all year, the Jets got taken apart in surgical fashion by Carson Wentz in Week 9. … Speaking of Carson Wentz, it was his 2020 version that Matthew Stafford paid tribute to in Week 9 with a pair of mind-numbing, game-ruining picks. It snapped a three-week heater where Stafford dismantled three of the worst teams in the NFL. Permitting the third most QB fantasy points, the 49ers are trending that direction. Although it’s the ground where opposing signal callers have stacked up most of their fantasy points, San Francisco’s defense allows a 68.5 completion percentage.

Dak Prescott’s Week 9 dud qualifies as one of the most surprising of the season. He gets an immediate mulligan in a Falcons “defense” surrendering the fourth most quarterback fantasy points. Atlanta is a predictably horrible 28th in pass defense DVOA. … Attempting to tap into the zeitgeist, Russell Wilson announced his return following a month-plus absence with the world’s corniest Succession meme. All that matters is that Russ will be out there after Geno Smith spent the better part of October making eyes bleed. Wilson stabilizes DK Metcalf’s top-eight WR1 value and returns Tyler Lockett to the top 20. The Packers limit rival QB production, but we know Wilson can get home in any situation, on any amount of volume. … “Doing some walking and yoga” while toiling on the COVID-19 list, Aaron Rodgers is expected to return for a probable shootout with Seattle, though he has allowed there is a “small possibility” he won’t be cleared. Namely, his heart needs to check out following his SARS-CoV-2 infection. If Rodgers indeed returns, it will be vs. a defense coughing up the fifth most passing yards. With Russell Wilson also back, Vegas has installed a 49.5 over/under. That feels low.

All it took for Justin Herbert to shake his slump was an Eagles defense routinely allowing rival signal callers to complete 80-plus percent of their passes. Herbert will try to stay hot vs. a Vikings D that just got ripped by Lamar Jackson but has been one of the league’s lesser-giving units on the whole. A 53 over/under helps. … How do you solve a problem like Patrick Mahomes? The Chiefs are running low on two-high safety busters without a reliable running game or slot receiver. This could get worse before it gets better vs. a Raiders D that has been surprisingly stout and traditionally kept Mahomes under control. … Jalen Hurts broke the seal on finishing outside the top 12 in Week 8 and kept it going with a QB14 finish in Week 9. In case you hadn’t heard, this is a run-first offense now. For their part, the Broncos have surrendered the third fewest QB fantasy points, and 10th fewest QB rushing yards. … I’m unsure of Kyler Murray’s final rankings resting place should he suit up, but I know it would be in front of Hurts. Murray was far from effective when operating at less than 100 percent health in 2020. The Colt McCoy party will come to a screeching halt if he gets the call vs. Carolina.

Carson Wentz has provided multiple scores in 7-of-9 starts, and generally had big days against bad teams. #Fokls, I don’t know what the Bills have been telling you, but the Jaguars are bad. … I’m not sure how much longer Derek Carr can keep the borderline QB1 life going, but I do know the Chiefs aren’t a particularly likely opponent to stop it. … Ryan Tannehill was barely good as the Titans struggled to run the ball and they still boat raced the Rams. Yet to have any real clue what the Titans’ post-Derrick Henry offense is going to look like, I’m not placing any big Tanne bets vs. a Saints defense permitting an 84.7 QB rating against. … The Chargers are one of three teams to allow fewer than 200 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the Bolts are awful on the ground. It’s not difficult to discern the Vikings’ Week 10 game plan. It will not be a ceiling day for Kirk Cousin. … “Ceiling” and Teddy Bridgewater are anathema, but it will be almost impossible for him not to reach his floor against an Eagles pass defense routinely allowing opposing QBs to complete a Brees-ian level of their throws. Multiple scores are all but guaranteed. Sometimes that is all you can ask of a QB2.

While you weren’t looking, Matt Ryan got his season on track. Matty Ice has now thrown for multiple scores in every game but one since Week 1, while he has exceeded 300 yards passing in three of his past four starts. Ceiling has remained scarce and will not be coming — Russell Gage is Ryan’s No. 3 “weapon” — but floor is a reasonable assumption vs. Dallas. … Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) does not seem ready to return, giving Taylor Heinicke a bad-yet-good matchup in the Bucs. Bad in that the front seven could make his life hell. Good in that the corners are going to give up yards. The Bucs, of course, are the team that made Heinicke a meme in the first place. … A shock deactivation in Week 9, Tua Tagovailoa (finger) will apparently sit again vs. a Ravens defense coughing up the second most passing yards. Pray for 40-plus attempts with Jacoby Brissett. … More and more resembling a gruff Scottish shepherd than NFL quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger long ago abandoned spiked weeks. You plug him in against bad teams like the Lions and hope for two scores. … Jimmy Garoppolo is on benching watch. … Mike White will have a difficult time maintaining QB2 folk hero status vs. a Bills defense surrendering the fewest QB fantasy points.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out NBC Sports EDGE’s Player News, or follow @NBCSEdgeFB or @RotoPat on Twitter.