Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read

Dallas Goedert looks to lead the Eagles’ skill corps while Evan Engram hopes to continue piling up targets.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 10 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Darren Waller

DEN

2

T.J. Hockenson

WAS

3

Dallas Goedert

@NYG

4

Evan Engram

PHI

5

Noah Fant

@LV

6

Eric Ebron

CIN

7

Mark Andrews

@NE

8

Austin Hooper

HOU

9

Hunter Henry

@MIA

10

Rob Gronkowski

@CAR

11

Jimmy Graham

MIN

12

Jonnu Smith

IND

13

Mike Gesicki

LAC

14

Jared Cook

SF

15

Robert Tonyan

JAC

16

Logan Thomas

@DET

17

Trey Burton

@TEN

18

Tyler Higbee

SEA

19

Jordan Reed

@NO

20

Gerald Everett

SEA

21

Jordan Akins

@CLE

22

Irv Smith

@CHI

23

Mo Alie-Cox

@TEN

24

Harrison Bryant

HOU

25

Ross Dwelley

@NO

26

Darren Fells

@CLE

27

Kyle Rudolph

@CHI

28

Jacob Hollister

@LA

29

Drew Sample

@PIT

30

Greg Olsen

@LA

31

Anthony Firkser

IND

32

Dawson Knox

@ARI

33

Ian Thomas

TB

TE Notes: With Travis Kelce on bye, it’s the toughest of scenes atop the tight end ranks. Amongst players active for Week 10, Darren Waller has the most total and average points, but he is averaging a pitiful 7.9 yards per catch. He is finally regressing to the touchdown mean, with three scores in his past four games. … Right behind Waller is T.J. Hockenson, whose slow-motion breakout continues to gain momentum. He has 18 targets over the past two weeks and four scores in five games. Hockenson’s Week 10 wild card is the health of Matthew Stafford (concussion). … It was a shaky Week 8 return for Dallas Goedert, but the most important thing is that he avoided setbacks with his ankle. He then had the Eagles’ bye week to get his mind right. Especially with Jalen Reagor also back in the picture, this is a leap of faith rank. I would just rather bet on Carson Wentz targeting the seam than almost anything behind Goedert.

Is Evan Engram a good player? I really don’t know. What I do know is that he has 29 targets over his past three appearances. In this wretched year for the tight end position, so few players even clear the usage benchmark. Engram does. He went 6/46 against the Eagles, who are permitting the third most TE fantasy points, three weeks ago. … I would like to have Noah Fant higher. The problem is his lingering ankle injury. If Fant can make it 60 minutes, he has a great matchup in the Raiders. … Eric Ebron over Mark Andrews is one of my least favorite ranks of the entire season. The problem is, their stats are identical and Ebron has a way better matchup. Ebron foe Cincinnati hands out the second most TE fantasy points. Andrews’, New England, permits the fewest. … Austin Hooper had reached five receptions in three straight games before his case of appendicitis. He returns to an offense in desperate need of target hogs with Odell Beckham on injured reserve. The Texans are burnable at every position.

Hunter Henry hasn’t reached 50 yards since Week 3, and even then it was exactly 50. For Week 10 he gets the Dolphins’ defense, one of the hottest in the league. Henry is still good for 4-of-7 most weeks. At some point, that will actually do some numbers. … Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham are two wearied knights of the realm. Even in his diminished state, Gronk can still pop a big play or two. Graham can’t. It remains to be seen how Antonio Brown will affect the Bucs’ target distribution. … Not even Adam Humphries’ (concussion) Week 9 absence could spring Jonnu Smith. The Colts are a bottom-two tight end matchup. … There hasn’t been much going for Mike Gesicki of late. With Preston Williams (foot) out and Isaiah Ford traded, Week 10 is now or never time in an above-average matchup. … Ceiling no longer exists for Jared Cook. In theory, the end zone still does. … Robert Tonyan’s floor figures to further bottom out with Allen Lazard’s return, but Week 10 opponent Jacksonville issues the fifth most TE fantasy points.

Week 10 Kickers

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Wil Lutz

NO

SF

2

Justin Tucker

BAL

@NE

3

Rodrigo Blankenship

IND

@TEN

4

Ryan Succop

TB

@CAR

5

Tyler Bass

BUF

@ARI

6

Daniel Carlson

LV

DEN

7

Zane Gonzalez

ARI

BUF

8

Joey Slye

CAR

TB

9

Randy Bullock

CIN

@PIT

10

Jason Sanders

MIA

LAC

11

Mason Crosby

GB

JAC

12

Brandon McManus

DEN

@LV

13

Chris Boswell

PIT

CIN

14

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

@CLE

15

Michael Badgley

LAC

@MIA

16

Cody Parkey

CLE

HOU

17

Robbie Gould

SF

@NO

18

Matt Prater

DET

WAS

19

Jason Myers

SEA

@LA

20

Cairo Santos

CHI

MIN

21

Graham Gano

NYG

PHI

22

Stephen Gostkowski

TEN

IND

23

Jake Elliott

PHI

@NYG

24

Dustin Hopkins

WAS

@DET

25

Kai Forbath

LA

SEA

26

Dan Bailey

MIN

@CHI

27

Nick Folk

NE

BAL

28

Chase McLaughlin

JAC

@GB

Week 10 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Baltimore Ravens

@NE

2

Pittsburgh Steelers

CIN

3

Indianapolis Colts

@TEN

4

Philadelphia Eagles

@NYG

5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@CAR

6

Miami Dolphins

LAC

7

New England Patriots

BAL

8

New Orleans Saints

SF

9

Las Vegas Raiders

DEN

10

Washington Football Team

@DET

11

Green Bay Packers

JAC

12

Seattle Seahawks

@LA

13

Minnesota Vikings

@CHI

14

Detroit Lions

WAS

15

New York Giants

PHI

16

Houston Texans

@CLE

17

Chicago Bears

MIN

18

Los Angeles Chargers

@MIA

19

Denver Broncos

@LV

20

Tennessee Titans

IND

21

Arizona Cardinals

BUF

22

Carolina Panthers

TB

23

Buffalo Bills

@ARI

24

Cleveland Browns

HOU

25

Los Angeles Rams

SEA

26

San Francisco 49ers

@NO

27

Cincinnati Bengals

@PIT

28

Jacksonville Jaguars

@GB

