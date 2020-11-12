Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Dallas Goedert looks to lead the Eagles’ skill corps while Evan Engram hopes to continue piling up targets.
Week 10 Tight Ends
RK
Player
Opp
1
DEN
2
WAS
3
@NYG
4
PHI
5
@LV
6
CIN
7
@NE
8
HOU
9
@MIA
10
@CAR
11
MIN
12
IND
13
LAC
14
SF
15
JAC
16
@DET
17
@TEN
18
SEA
19
@NO
20
SEA
21
@CLE
22
@CHI
23
@TEN
24
HOU
25
@NO
26
@CLE
27
@CHI
28
@LA
29
@PIT
30
@LA
31
IND
32
@ARI
33
TB
TE Notes: With Travis Kelce on bye, it’s the toughest of scenes atop the tight end ranks. Amongst players active for Week 10, Darren Waller has the most total and average points, but he is averaging a pitiful 7.9 yards per catch. He is finally regressing to the touchdown mean, with three scores in his past four games. … Right behind Waller is T.J. Hockenson, whose slow-motion breakout continues to gain momentum. He has 18 targets over the past two weeks and four scores in five games. Hockenson’s Week 10 wild card is the health of Matthew Stafford (concussion). … It was a shaky Week 8 return for Dallas Goedert, but the most important thing is that he avoided setbacks with his ankle. He then had the Eagles’ bye week to get his mind right. Especially with Jalen Reagor also back in the picture, this is a leap of faith rank. I would just rather bet on Carson Wentz targeting the seam than almost anything behind Goedert.
Is Evan Engram a good player? I really don’t know. What I do know is that he has 29 targets over his past three appearances. In this wretched year for the tight end position, so few players even clear the usage benchmark. Engram does. He went 6/46 against the Eagles, who are permitting the third most TE fantasy points, three weeks ago. … I would like to have Noah Fant higher. The problem is his lingering ankle injury. If Fant can make it 60 minutes, he has a great matchup in the Raiders. … Eric Ebron over Mark Andrews is one of my least favorite ranks of the entire season. The problem is, their stats are identical and Ebron has a way better matchup. Ebron foe Cincinnati hands out the second most TE fantasy points. Andrews’, New England, permits the fewest. … Austin Hooper had reached five receptions in three straight games before his case of appendicitis. He returns to an offense in desperate need of target hogs with Odell Beckham on injured reserve. The Texans are burnable at every position.
Hunter Henry hasn’t reached 50 yards since Week 3, and even then it was exactly 50. For Week 10 he gets the Dolphins’ defense, one of the hottest in the league. Henry is still good for 4-of-7 most weeks. At some point, that will actually do some numbers. … Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham are two wearied knights of the realm. Even in his diminished state, Gronk can still pop a big play or two. Graham can’t. It remains to be seen how Antonio Brown will affect the Bucs’ target distribution. … Not even Adam Humphries’ (concussion) Week 9 absence could spring Jonnu Smith. The Colts are a bottom-two tight end matchup. … There hasn’t been much going for Mike Gesicki of late. With Preston Williams (foot) out and Isaiah Ford traded, Week 10 is now or never time in an above-average matchup. … Ceiling no longer exists for Jared Cook. In theory, the end zone still does. … Robert Tonyan’s floor figures to further bottom out with Allen Lazard’s return, but Week 10 opponent Jacksonville issues the fifth most TE fantasy points.
Week 10 Kickers
RK
Player
TM
Opp
1
NO
SF
2
BAL
@NE
3
IND
@TEN
4
TB
@CAR
5
BUF
@ARI
6
LV
DEN
7
ARI
BUF
8
CAR
TB
9
CIN
@PIT
10
MIA
LAC
11
GB
JAC
12
DEN
@LV
13
PIT
CIN
14
HOU
@CLE
15
Michael Badgley
LAC
@MIA
16
CLE
HOU
17
SF
@NO
18
DET
WAS
19
SEA
@LA
20
CHI
MIN
21
NYG
PHI
22
TEN
IND
23
PHI
@NYG
24
WAS
@DET
25
LA
SEA
26
MIN
@CHI
27
NE
BAL
28
Chase McLaughlin
JAC
@GB
Week 10 Defense/Special Teams
RK
Player
Opp
1
Baltimore Ravens
@NE
2
Pittsburgh Steelers
CIN
3
Indianapolis Colts
@TEN
4
Philadelphia Eagles
@NYG
5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@CAR
6
Miami Dolphins
LAC
7
New England Patriots
BAL
8
New Orleans Saints
SF
9
Las Vegas Raiders
DEN
10
Washington Football Team
@DET
11
Green Bay Packers
JAC
12
Seattle Seahawks
@LA
13
Minnesota Vikings
@CHI
14
Detroit Lions
WAS
15
New York Giants
PHI
16
Houston Texans
@CLE
17
Chicago Bears
MIN
18
Los Angeles Chargers
@MIA
19
Denver Broncos
@LV
20
Tennessee Titans
IND
21
Arizona Cardinals
BUF
22
Carolina Panthers
TB
23
Buffalo Bills
@ARI
24
Cleveland Browns
HOU
25
Los Angeles Rams
SEA
26
San Francisco 49ers
@NO
27
Cincinnati Bengals
@PIT
28
Jacksonville Jaguars
@GB