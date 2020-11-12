Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Dallas Goedert looks to lead the Eagles’ skill corps while Evan Engram hopes to continue piling up targets.

Week 10 Tight Ends

TE Notes: With Travis Kelce on bye, it’s the toughest of scenes atop the tight end ranks. Amongst players active for Week 10, Darren Waller has the most total and average points, but he is averaging a pitiful 7.9 yards per catch. He is finally regressing to the touchdown mean, with three scores in his past four games. … Right behind Waller is T.J. Hockenson, whose slow-motion breakout continues to gain momentum. He has 18 targets over the past two weeks and four scores in five games. Hockenson’s Week 10 wild card is the health of Matthew Stafford (concussion). … It was a shaky Week 8 return for Dallas Goedert, but the most important thing is that he avoided setbacks with his ankle. He then had the Eagles’ bye week to get his mind right. Especially with Jalen Reagor also back in the picture, this is a leap of faith rank. I would just rather bet on Carson Wentz targeting the seam than almost anything behind Goedert.

Is Evan Engram a good player? I really don’t know. What I do know is that he has 29 targets over his past three appearances. In this wretched year for the tight end position, so few players even clear the usage benchmark. Engram does. He went 6/46 against the Eagles, who are permitting the third most TE fantasy points, three weeks ago. … I would like to have Noah Fant higher. The problem is his lingering ankle injury. If Fant can make it 60 minutes, he has a great matchup in the Raiders. … Eric Ebron over Mark Andrews is one of my least favorite ranks of the entire season. The problem is, their stats are identical and Ebron has a way better matchup. Ebron foe Cincinnati hands out the second most TE fantasy points. Andrews’, New England, permits the fewest. … Austin Hooper had reached five receptions in three straight games before his case of appendicitis. He returns to an offense in desperate need of target hogs with Odell Beckham on injured reserve. The Texans are burnable at every position.

Hunter Henry hasn’t reached 50 yards since Week 3, and even then it was exactly 50. For Week 10 he gets the Dolphins’ defense, one of the hottest in the league. Henry is still good for 4-of-7 most weeks. At some point, that will actually do some numbers. … Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham are two wearied knights of the realm. Even in his diminished state, Gronk can still pop a big play or two. Graham can’t. It remains to be seen how Antonio Brown will affect the Bucs’ target distribution. … Not even Adam Humphries’ (concussion) Week 9 absence could spring Jonnu Smith. The Colts are a bottom-two tight end matchup. … There hasn’t been much going for Mike Gesicki of late. With Preston Williams (foot) out and Isaiah Ford traded, Week 10 is now or never time in an above-average matchup. … Ceiling no longer exists for Jared Cook. In theory, the end zone still does. … Robert Tonyan’s floor figures to further bottom out with Allen Lazard’s return, but Week 10 opponent Jacksonville issues the fifth most TE fantasy points.

