Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Josh Allen hopes to stay scorching while Jared Goff gets the week’s best matchup in the Seahawks.

Week 10 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: America has had a lot on its mind lately, so you may have missed Kyler Murray passing Russell Wilson as the No. 1 quarterback by average fantasy points. Scoring a rushing touchdown every week, Murray has sharpened his passing attack. Week 10 opponent Buffalo is no stranger to shootouts. … As for Russell Wilson, he is coming off his highest passing total of the season (390), though the Seahawks’ increasingly frenetic pace helped lead to four turnovers. If Pete Carroll’s defense isn’t going to stop anybody, the pressure on Wilson has nowhere to go but up. There’s no such thing as a bad Wilson matchup, but the Rams are permitting the second fewest QB fantasy points. … Aaron Rodgers has reached three touchdowns in 6-of-8 starts. He will be on 10 days rest vs. a Jags defense coughing up the third most quarterback fantasy points, and should be getting back No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard (core). Pray for Mojo. … Consider Josh Allen’s slump busted. A somewhat under-the-radar takeaway of his Week 9 destruction of the Seahawks was John Brown’s healthy return. That will be huge for the second half, not to mention likely shootouts like Sunday’s date with the Cardinals. There’s currently a 56.5 over/under in the desert.

Deshaun Watson has been playing at an MVP level since Bill O’Brien’s firing, checking in as the QB4 by average points over the past five weeks. He is headed into a 49-totaled date with a Browns Defense surrendering the ninth most weekly passing yards. … Unflappable rookie Justin Herbert is averaging 307 yards and has provided at least two touchdowns in 6-of-7 starts. He’s reached three in 4-of-7. The white-hot Dolphins will be a difficult test, but so were the Bucs and Chiefs defenses Herbert carved up. … The 49ers’ defense exists in name only at this point. Sunday will be the first time Drew Brees has had Michael Thomas in the Superdome since Week 1. … The Week 9 Bills perfected the blueprint to beat the Seahawks: Literally don’t run. Buffalo entered halftime of its eventual 44-34 victory with 28 passes to three rush attempts. In the Rams’ ideal world, they limit Jared Goff’s attempts, but that will not be the play here. Goff has posted three 300-yard games this season. He should get his fourth vs. a defense silver plattering the most quarterback fantasy points.

Carson Wentz painted his gonzo Ryan Fitzpatrick masterpiece against the Giants three weeks ago. The only thing that’s changed since is that Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert have returned. Wentz may provide more conventional fantasy points for the fantasy season’s stretch run. … Ben Roethlisberger had his first three-touchdown effort in a month against Dallas. Big Ben’s ceiling is lowered by his newfound dink-and-dunk approach, but the Bengals present a wonderful opportunity to get a hot streak going. … The QB11 by average fantasy points, Lamar Jackson has finished better than QB18 only four times. The Patriots are permitting the third fewest QB fantasy points, though they did just let Joe Flacco throw all over them. Jackson is one of Week 10’s biggest DFS wild cards. … Previously only bent, the Panthers’ pass defense appears in the process of breaking. Tom Brady, of course, got broken in Week 9. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown at his disposal, he gets a QB1 mulligan. … Ryan Tannehill has completed just 46 passes over the past three weeks. He is going to need more volume to remain locked in as a QB1. The Colts are a terrible matchup.

The Steelers are a rough post-bye matchup for a lightly-protected Joe Burrow. Fantasy managers are hanging their hats on Burrow’s absurd volume. He has reached at least 36 attempts in 7-of-8 starts. … That was more like it from Tua Tagovailoa, though he lost Preston Williams in the process. Weakened by injury and trade, the Chargers, who are allowing the fourth most QB fantasy points, are a plus Week 10 matchup. … Cam Newton stabilized as a passer in Week 10 while maintaining his rushing floor. He is up to eight ground scores in seven starts. Even if you are the Ravens, it is difficult to defense Newton’s power rushing threat. … Haters will say it’s Photoshopped, but Drew Lock has finished as the QB3 and QB8 over the past two weeks. Plus matchups have played a big part in that, but the Raiders are another. Lock has finally begun to utilize Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. … Boasting one of the league’s most impressive three-receiver sets, Teddy Bridgewater is coming off his best start in some time. Of course, he is losing Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) just as quickly as he got him back. Rematching with the Bucs, Bridgewater was held out of the end zone vs. Todd Bowles’ defense in Week 2.

Derek Carr came out of a Week 9 smash spot against the Chargers with only 13 completions for 165 yards. The Broncos are another nice matchup, but Carr has emerged from just 2-of-8 starts with more than two touchdowns. … One of 2020’s biggest disappointments, Matthew Stafford will be facing a Washington Defense surrendering the 10th fewest QB fantasy points without Kenny Golladay if he can get cleared from his concussion. … Philip Rivers has essentially zero ceiling, but he is getting T.Y. Hilton back for a 48.5-totaled game against a bad, bad Titans Defense. … In theory, the Texans are a smash spot for Baker Mayfield. In practice, those don’t really exist for the Browns’ third-year starter, especially with Odell Beckham no longer a part of the picture. ... Sheer volume keeps Nick Foles in the QB2 mix. He has a ridiculous 133 attempts over the past three weeks. … Alex Smith appears like an even more limited version of early-career Alex Smith. He does have weapons, as well as an appealing Week 10 spot in the Lions. … Jake Luton’s NFL debut wasn’t all it appeared to be. He does offer DFS punt appeal against the Packers’ awful defense. … Week 9 was the sixth time Daniel Jones finished with one or zero touchdowns.

