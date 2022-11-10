Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Pat Freiermuth comes off bye against the Saints, Greg Dulcich wonders if his role will continue to grow, and Kyle Pitts hopes the next bomb isn't over his head.

Week 10 Tight Ends

TE Notes: With Mark Andrews on bye, George Kittle is the honorary TE2 overall despite the 49ers' increasingly-fierce competition for high-value touches. The Chargers' shaky defense is pedestrian up the seam. … I'm giving Kittle the advantage over Dallas Goedert because Washington's defense has severely limited enemy tight end production, permitting the third fewest TE fantasy points. Goedert remains in the top three because of his lack of competition at tight end and the Commanders' overall ineptitude compared to the Eagles' well-oiled offense. … Gerald Everett hasn't scored in over a month, but he is averaging eight targets over the past three weeks for the Chargers' receiver-starved offense. The 49ers have been stingy up the seam, so it is not a plus matchup. … If he plays, I'm rush returning David Njoku to the top eight. He was averaging 76 yards over his previous five appearances before injuring his ankle. The Dolphins cough up the sixth most tight end fantasy points. The problem is, it seems no better than 50-50 he goes.

T.J. Hockenson had a shockingly productive Vikings debut. It isn't looking like a stretch to immediately label him the Vikes' No. 2 passing-game weapon. He also has a tough Week 10 matchup in what could be a depressed scoring environment if Josh Allen (elbow) doesn't suit up for the Bills. … Averaging 32 yards in three games since DeAndre Hopkins' return, Zach Ertz has kept his head above water with two touchdowns. For Week 10, the Rams will be bringing a tough seam defense and 41 over/under to SoFi Stadium, not to mention maybe a pair of backup quarterbacks. … “What do you want me to say? I love the man.” That's how we imagine Dak Prescott defending his endless Dalton Schultz targets. Schultz is the TE9 by average PPR points since Prescott's return. … Pat Freiermuth is the TE4 by average PPR points over the past three weeks. He is being targeted at a much higher rate by Kenny Pickett than Mitch Trubisky. It is worth noting that New Orleans has allowed the second fewest TE fantasy points.

We are beginning to lose faith in Taysom Hill. That must mean a spiked week is coming. The Steelers are a strong overall matchup for a Saints offense that probably feels like going back to the drawing board after Week 9. … Increasingly looking like a point of emphasis before the Broncos' Week 9 bye, Greg Dulcich returns to an A+ matchup in the Titans. … Marcus Mariota did Kyle Pitts managers dirty in Week 9. Mariota's missed down-field shot on a potential 70-yard score at least reminded of Pitts' week-winning upside. … Just as soon as we got Evan Engram expectations, he suffered a back injury. If he goes, he will undoubtedly be needed for empty volume against the Cheifs. … Quickly earning Tom Brady's trust, Cade Otton has also established a floor in the 40-yard range. … Tyler Higbee faces a Cardinals defense surrendering the most tight end fantasy points as a seam stretcher with only 22 yards over the past three weeks. … It never made sense that Cole Kmet wasn't scoring touchdowns. It still makes sense he isn't posting huge yardage totals in this run-oriented attack.

