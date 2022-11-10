Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR









Chris Olave prepares himself for a plus matchup with the Steelers, Mike Evans hunts for touchdowns in Germany, and Deebo Samuel returns to work alongside Christian McCaffrey.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 10 Receivers

WR Notes: Tyreek Hill has cleared 140 yards in 5-of-9 appearances. Looney tunes. … Averaging 124 yards over his past five games, Justin Jefferson is indeed the prince that was promised. Now if he could just score some damn touchdowns. … Davante Adams' 2022 lows have been stunning, but he has surpassed 95 yards in four of his past five efforts. The clown-car Colts aren't about to Jags him. … Stefon Diggs would obviously prefer Josh Allen (elbow) under center. If it doesn't happen, Diggs at least has ample experience with No. 2 Case Keenum from their time together in Minnesota. … Abnormally tough on opposing No. 1 wideouts, the Cardinals limited Cooper Kupp to 4/44 in Week 3. Now Matthew Stafford's (concussion) status is in doubt. You may want to limit Kupp to Week 10 contrarian status in DFS. … DeAndre Hopkins comes off his first down effort to a Week 10 date with Jalen Ramsey's Rams. This entire game is in flux due to Kyler Murray (hamstring) and Matthew Stafford's (concussion) health issues, making it an unlikely ceiling week for Hopkins in a contest with a plummeting total.

The scorer of five touchdowns over his past three games, A.J. Brown is squaring off with a Commanders defense sporting a 16:3 TD:INT total. … Like JuJu Smith-Schuster opposite Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh, Jaylen Waddle is cleaning up opposite his superstar receiving partner. That is not meant to diminish Waddle's WR8 performance by average PPR points so far. It is partly an explanation for how he has produced so much while posting relatively modest target totals in comparison to some of his top wideout competition. … Mike Evans has been held scoreless on 37 targets over the past three weeks. That center will not hold. … Practicing in full ahead of his first healthy game opposite Christian McCaffrey, it will be interesting to see how the Deebo Samuel landscape has changed. As you can see, I remain bullish. Someone is going to lose in this offense. I don't think it will be Deebo. … Amon-Ra St. Brown's air yards and target share have remained robust. The Bears and their accompanying 48.5 over/under would be the perfect time for ARSB to get back on track.

The upside just hasn't been there for CeeDee Lamb on his defense- and run-dominated squad. Although it is true the Packers are struggling, Lamb should see enough Jaire Alexander that a ceiling effort feels like a remote possibility in this 43-totaled contest. … Although you can expect the Steelers' defense to have made some adjustments coming off its Week 9 bye, they are still allowing the second most passing yards and the most WR fantasy points. Chris Olave has established a high weekly floor and performed well in plus environments. Even with the Saints on a short week, this is an easy bet to make. … Amari Cooper has been all over the map, but his high floor might not encounter a better ceiling spot the rest of the year. You have to throw against the Dolphins, and they have little issue surrendering passing yards. … Screw it, I'll just rank Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf back to back. The Seahawks' offense is doing too good of a job of staying balanced/remaining within itself for fantasy managers' liking right now. Both players are perfectly-fine WR2s. Nothing more, nothing less.

Basically an extension of the Bucs' downtrodden running game, Chris Godwin has become a take-your-medicine, PPR-based WR2. … Speaking of extensions of the running game, JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Chiefs have finally settled on Smith-Schuster's role. It is a PPR cash machine for the time being, though it's fair to wonder if that will remain the case if Kadarius Toney ever gets his act together. Smith-Schuster is a safe Week 10 bet against the Jags. … Aaron Rodgers is, understandably, force feeding Allen Lazard the ball. Lazard should see no shortage of short passes as the Pack try to counteract Dallas' pass rush. … As I said in my Sunday Aftermath column, I am unsure if Josh Palmer is good. I am quite sure he will remain on the receiving end of an avalanche of targets for a Keenan Allen-less offense that nevertheless insists on remaining high volume in the passing game. … Perhaps the targets haven't been of the highest quality, but Terry McLaurin has caught at least five balls in all three of Taylor Heinicke's starts. He could see an uncomfortable amount of Darius Slay this weekend. … D.J. Moore's Week 9 … that stung. We can't let it scare us off him vs. the Falcons' No. 32 pass defense.

I'm worried Brandon Aiyuk could be one of the big losers of the 49ers' post-Christian McCaffrey offense, but it's just a theory at this point, and Aiyuk has bettered 6/80 in three straight appearances. … Pittsburgh is percolating with rumors that the Steelers could show more of a post-bye commitment to George Pickens. That, of course, would hurt Diontae Johnson and his empty volume. It's also possible Pickens getting more looks and big-play opportunities on the outside might finally free up some middle-of-the-field space for the Steelers' compiler. Reminder that I appear on a weekly show called Galaxy Brains. … Jerry Jeudy has been better than Courtland Sutton essentially all year. We should rank them as such. … Brandin Cooks (wrist) remains in his feels about not getting traded. If he sits out again, Nico Collins (groin) is returning and will be a last-gasp WR4. … You might think this is too drastic of a fall for Michael Pittman, but you don't need me to tell you the reasons for Week 10 optimism are few. This could get a whole lot worse, and there is zero guarantee it gets better. … Donovan Peoples-Jones seems to get 70 yards every week and the Browns' passing game will be needed for more vs. Miami.