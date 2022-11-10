Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Justin Fields aims to keep his hot streak going against the Lions, Justin Herbert looks to make do with a limited supporting cast, and Daniel Jones battles for streamer relevance against the Texans.

Week 10 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Josh Allen (elbow) is injured, but the early signs are that he will suit up against the Vikings. Allen played through the issue in Week 9, though that is hardly a smoking gun. If Allen sits and Case Keenum starts, a potential shootout will become a grindathon. … Allen's status will affect Week 10 opponent Kirk Cousins. Allen's absence would likely lead to a ground-based battle to break out in Buffalo. If he plays, Cousins will have no choice but to be throwing all afternoon, perhaps breaking a few interception eggs along the way. … Patrick Mahomes has produced 400-plus yards in back-to-back starts, in completely different game plans. What is becoming clear is that the Chiefs are moving on from their nonexistent running game. The Jags' defense is much tougher on the ground than through the air. … Jalen Hurts has spiked fewer weeks than expected but remains the QB3 by average points. The Commanders' defense stinks, though it could be getting Chase Young back for Week 10. … Speaking of spiked weeks, Tua Tagovailoa is one of the only quarterbacks producing them with any regularity. With the Dolphins becoming something of a shootout machine, Tagovailoa has an excellent Week 10 setup in a 49-totaled matchup with the Browns' unimposing pass defense.

The QB4 by average points over the past five weeks, Justin Fields is coming off the fifth-biggest fantasy effort by any quarterback all season. There has been a demonstrated difference in his usage since the Bears' Week 6 “mini bye” following Thursday Night Football. By allowing Fields to run more, the Bears are opening up avenues in the passing game, one that now includes Chase Claypool. The ex-Steeler may be a disappointing player, but he also commands double teams and has a real effect on coverages. There is ample reason to believe Fields will remain hot, while the Lions are an A+ Week 10 matchup. … Sticking with the spiked week theme, they have been few and far between for Kyler Murray, but the bottom is rarely falling out for the Cardinals' signal caller. He should be helping fantasy managers more. He also isn't hurting them. Diminished though the Rams' defense is, it did dominate Murray in the sides' final two meetings of 2021-22 … is what I wrote before Murray missed practice with a hamstring injury. Even if Murray plays, his run production has typically cratered when he pops up on the injury report. I'll probably have to drop him to the lower-end QB1 ranks. … Dak Prescott lacks Week 10 ceiling with the Cowboys likely to run over the Packers' pathetic run defense. He remains in the top 10 because of his efficiency and, let's be real, his lack of competition at a struggling position.

When it comes to ceiling, Geno Smith continues not to provide it. His fantasy superpower is a surprisingly sticky floor, one that should remain intact as long as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett stay off the injury report. The Bucs are not a great matchup for Seattle's German road trip. … The Justin Herbert details are grim. Merely the QB9 on the season by average points, he has only seven touchdowns in six games since injuring his ribs in Week 2. He is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt and has been held under 6.0 in three straight starts. He remains in the top 10 because of his overwhelming raw volume and a touchdown percentage that should soon regress to the mean even if Keenan Allen (hamstring) remains sidelined. A touchdown road 'dog in Santa Clara, Herbert will be throwing early and often against the 49ers. … I will continue ranking Tom Brady in the top 12 until morale improves. I mean … how, how, how is this guy not throwing more touchdowns? Seattle's pass defense has tightened up but is no one's idea of a stay-away matchup. Road tripping to Munich, perhaps Brady will find himself inspired by the world's museum, Europe.

*Spends entire spring and summer mercilessly clowning Jimmy Garoppolo* Jimmy Garoppolo is a QB1, folks. That's just the way it is this season. Jimmy G has zero ceiling. He at least bothers to provide a floor. Week 10 opponent Los Angeles (Chargers) has no defense. Hopefully for Jimmy G starters/streamers the 49ers do not pulverize the Bolts' nonexistent run defense on the ground. … Trevor Lawrence is perhaps my least favorite Week 10 ranking. I am keeping him in the high-end QB2 mix because, no matter how poor his real life play has been, he keeps doing just enough to get home in fantasy. It helps his Week 10 cause that the Jags are roughly 10-point home 'dogs to the mighty Chiefs. This war (covering +9.5) will not be won on the ground. … Daniel Jones is on the same diet as “T-Law.” 1-2 passing scores. A run-game spike every other week or so. The Texans are the right opponent to stream against. … Coming off the most embarrassing performance by any team all season for the second consecutive week, Derek Carr's Raiders are lucky to be encountering newfound laughingstock Indianapolis, who is making changes that require an entire offseason in six days.

The Lions' offense has predictably proven to be a paper tiger, though it has played up and down to its competition. The Bears have become a shootout waiting to happen. The 48.5 total is nice. … Speaking of shootouts, they have become the Dolphins' middle name. I'll give Jacoby Brissett a one-time rankings bump coming off the Browns' bye. … Playing in visible fury the past few weeks, Aaron Rodgers will be missing “lone bright spot” Romeo Doubs (high-ankle sprain) against the Cowboys' elite defense. Rodgers' entire case has basically become “maybe he will randomly turn in some MVP performances.” … “We love our Andy Dalton, don't we folks?” Ok, I am being informed we do not, but we do love our Steelers pass defense. QB2/superflexes have to shake off Dalton's dreadful Week 9 vs. Pittsburgh's bottom-five pass unit. … If you think trusting Andy Dalton will be hard, might I interest you in a P.J. Walker? Coming off arguably the worst QB performance of the year, Walker can immediately get off the schneid against Atlanta's No. 32 pass defense. … The Titans were already bleeding pass production before Patrick Mahomes attempted 68 passes. It's enough to give Russell Wilson the Week 10 “down bad” rankings edge over Matthew Stafford, who is highly questionable with a concussion. Colt McCoy would be the preferred desperation superflex over John Wolford in this potential backup quarterback bowl.

