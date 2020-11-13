Week 10 Fantasy Football Preview: Welcome back, checkdown king Alex Smith
Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for Week 10 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!
Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down what you should be aware of for every Week 10 game, starting with Sunday morning's kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.
Will Antonio Brown have a big game against Carolina after his underwhelming debut? Is J.D. McKissic a must-start now that checkdown king Alex Smith is under center for the Washington Football Team? How will Nick Chubb look if he makes a successful long-awaited return to the field? How wild will things get when Kyler Murray and Cardinals take on Josh Allen and the Bills? Will Jared Goff put up boffo numbers against the leaky Seahawks pass defense?
Liz & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 10!
And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games including one tight end Andy guarantees will find the end-zone this weekend and an under-the-radar rookie WR Liz believes will put up some huge stats.
