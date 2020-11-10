Week 10 fantasy football kicker rankings

Unheralded Brandon McManus has been showing his fantasy value this season, tying with Stephen Gostkowski with the most field goals made from 50+ yards (5) through nine weeks.

It also helps that, unlike Gostkowski (who has been missing at an alarming rate) McManus has hit 94.1 percent of his total kicks.

Not only do we want our kickers on high-scoring teams, but we want them to be able to deliver some high-scoring kicks as well.

Check out McManus and the rest of the kickers in our analysts’ Week 10 rankings:

