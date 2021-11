It’s Week 10 and if Week 9 showed us anything, it’s that nearly anything can happen in the NFL on any given Sunday. Can’t watch the games today? Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you up-to-date with all of the big plays, scores, and turnovers during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET games

INACTIVES

Ben Roethlisberger

Chase Claypool

Alvin Kamara

Marlon Mack

Curtis Samuel

Jamaal Williams

Antonio Brown

Rob Gronkowski

Nick Chubb

Damien Harris

1:00 pm ET

Falcons - Cowboys

Saints - Titans

Jaguars - Colts

Browns - Patriots

Bills - Jets

Lions - Steelers

Buccaneers - Washington

Updates coming after kick-off!