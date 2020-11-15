Breaking News:

Week 10 Fantasy Blog

Lauren Carpenter
·1 min read

It's Week 10 and we have an unprecedented Sunday of football featuring five 1:00 pm EST games and a whopping six games later in the afternoon. Check back here for big plays, touchdowns, and injury updates through all of today's games heading into Sunday night football.

Inactives

Joe Mixon (RB - CIN)

Chris Carson (RB - SEA)

David Montgomery (RB - CHI)

Justin Jackson (RB - LAC)

Tevin Coleman (RB - SF)

Devonta Freeman (RB - NYG)

Kenny Golladay (WR - DET)

Deebo Samuel (WR - DEN)

Allen Lazard (WR - GB)

Irv Smith (TE - MIN)

1:00 PM EST Schedule

Texans - Browns

Washington - Lions

Jaguars - Packers

Eagles - Giants

Buccaneers - Panthers

Check back at 1:00 pm EST!

