Week 10 early inactives: Alshon Jeffery makes his 2020 debut
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
It’s an abbreviated set of early kickoffs on Sunday because CBS will be broadcasting the final round of The Masters before flipping to football in the afternoon. One of those early games will be in New Jersey as the Eagles visit the Giants and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be in Philly’s lineup for the first time this season. He’ll try to help the 3-4-1 team stay well ahead of the 2-7 Giants.
Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Eagles at Giants
Eagles: CB Craig James, QB Nate Sudfeld, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RB Jason Huntley, OL Brett Toth, WR Quez Watkins
Giants: WR Dante Pettis, LB T.J. Brunson, OL Kyle Murphy, OL Jackson Barton, DL R.J. McIntosh
Washington Football Team at Lions
WFT: QB Kyle Allen, WR Robert Foster, LB Jared Norris, LB Thomas Davis, T Geron Christian, WR Dontrelle Inman
Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, WR Jamal Agnew, LB Jarrad Davis, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DL Nick Williams, OL Logan Stenberg, QB David Blough
Texans at Browns
Texans: WR Keke Coutee, WR Isaiah Coulter, QB Josh McCown, OL Senio Kelemete, DL Charles Omenihu, CB Cornell Armstrong
Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, RB Dontrell Hilliard, CB Robert Jackson, S Jovante Moffatt, LB Jacob Phillips, DE Joe Jackson
Jaguars at Packers
Jaguars: QB Gardner Minshew, WR Laviska Shenault, RB Devine Ozigbo, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Dakota Allen, DT Doug Costin, C Brandon Linder
Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, CB Jaire Alexander, S Will Redmond, LB Jonathan Garvin, WR Darrius Shepherd, DL Billy Winn
Buccaneers at Panthers
Buccaneers: DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, G Ali Marpet, RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
Panthers: QB Will Grier, RB Christian McCaffrey, T Russell Okung, OL Michael Schofield, DT Bruce Hector, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB Sean Chandler
