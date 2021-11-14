Week 10 division and conference games of interest for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns face off with the New England Patriots in Week 10 of the NFL season. While the season is just over halfway through, games are quickly starting to mean a lot more to teams. The Browns took care of business in an important Week 9 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and now face another important task against the Patriots.

While the team’s game will always be the most important game, it isn’t the only game of interest for Cleveland and its fans.

In the muddied waters of the AFC and AFC North, a lot of games matter especially after the Baltimore Ravens were knocked off by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Here is a quick rundown of the games that matter for the Browns this week, besides their own:

1 PM - Saints Vs Titans

Before the season started, Cleveland had their eyes on getting the top seed in the AFC. After nine weeks, they sit two games behind the Tennesee Titans for that spot. The Titans continued to roll last week despite losing Derrick Henry, likely for the season.

This week, the Titans face off with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints had high hopes for their post-Drew Brees season but lost his replacement, Jameis Winston, to injury for the year as well.

Everything is predicated on the Browns winning their game this week. If they do and the Saints upset the Titans then the Browns will pull within one game of the top of the division after ten weeks of the regular season.

1 PM - Jaguars Vs Colts

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This shouldn’t be much of a game but the Indianapolis Colts haven’t made things easy this year with Carson Wentz. The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t made things easy under Urban Meyer but were not expected to do much this year anyway.

The Colts should put this one away at home and, assuming both win, stay one game behind the Browns.

1 PM - Bills Vs Jets

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have vacillated between looking like the best team in the AFC to a team some are not sure will win the AFC East. Like the Colts above, they have a game that looks like it should be easy but going on the road in the division can be difficult.

The New York Jets have been mostly competitive this year after early-season struggles. Wins against the Titans and Bengals should give the team hope today against the Bills.

With a win, the Bills stay a half-game ahead of the Browns (assuming a Browns win throughout this article) while a loss will drop them behind Cleveland.

1 PM - Lions Vs Steelers

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

A third straight game that looks like it should go against the Browns interest became much more interesting last night. Ben Roethlisberger was ruled out for the game for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Detroit Lions due to COVID-19.

The Steelers are a half-game ahead of the Browns and, currently, hold the tiebreaker as well. Roethlisberger is not the engine for the team anymore, the defense and running game is taking that over, but Mason Rudolph could be a steep drop-off and allow the Lions to get their first victory this year.

4:05 PM - Vikings vs Chargers

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Bills, the Los Angeles Chargers have bounced back and forth between looking like the best in the conference to looking like they may not win their own division. Like the Bills, the Chargers are 5 – 3 and a half-game ahead of Cleveland. Los Angeles will also own any tie breakers versus the Browns.

Going up against the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers will hope for some kind of home-field advantage. Both teams played close games last week on the road with the Vikings coming close to upsetting the Ravens and the Chargers holding off the Philadelphia Eagles.

Which Charger team shows up could decide whether they stay a half-game up on the Browns or fall behind them in the standings after ten weeks.

4:25 PM - Eagles Vs Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, a spot where the Browns have a tiebreaker advantage, the Denver Broncos host the Eagles in an afternoon tilt. Cleveland beat Denver earlier in the season but both have a 5 – 4 record currently. While the Browns won’t mind being tied with the Broncos, any loss to an AFC competitor can be helpful.

The Eagles have been more competitive than given credit for this season and seem to have figured some things out with Jalen Hurts at quarterback recently. Coming off a close loss to the Chargers, the Eagles have belief in their ability to go on the road and win this week.

8:20 PM - Chiefs at Raiders

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Given current tiebreaker status, Cleveland is rooting for the Las Vegas Raiders to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Two teams that seem to be headed in different directions, the Raiders hope to stop the Chiefs ascent to where many believed they would be.

Las Vegas holds a half-game lead on Kansas City, as well as the Browns. They have also faced a difficult stretch off the field which led to a loss to the lowly New York Giants on the field. Can they bounce back this week or succumb to the rise back to the top of the Chiefs?

The Raiders and Browns face off later in the season in a game where both teams’ situations could look significantly different. For now, Cleveland and their fans are rooting for a Las Vegas victory.

