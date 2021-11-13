Week 10 DFS Preview: Fade the chalk, find the value

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Week 10 presents some interesting challenges to daily fantasy players. Christian McCaffrey is expected to return, but with PJ Walker as his likely starting QB and against a stout Arizona Cardinals defense. Mike Evans may be the only star pass-catcher in Tampa Bay with his teammates Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski & Chris Godwin all likely to sit out Sunday's matchup against the Washington Football Team with various injuries.

Should no-doubt starters like CMC, Evans or Josh Allen against the New York Jets earn your daily fantasy salary? Or will they be too popular in DFS tournaments? Matt Harmon & 4for4's TJ Hernandez are here for a Saturday DFS podcast to reveal to you some expensive & cheap options at all all positions if you want to create the most unique daily fantasy lineup this weekend.

