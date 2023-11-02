Week 10 college football expert picks: Top 25 game predictions led by two SEC showdowns

If you think this is a particularly busy weekend in college football, it’s not just your imagination. Every Top 25 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll is in action, including three contests pitting ranked teams and a couple more that probably should be.

Key division showdowns in the SEC head the marquee as top-ranked Georgia hosts No. 14 Missouri in the East, and No. 8 Alabama looks to lock up the West at home against No. 13 LSU.

In the Pac-12, No. 5 Washington visits No. 22 Southern California in what could be a high-scoring affair. There is also significant upset potential in the Big 12 as No. 6 Texas hosts red-hot Kansas State and No. 11 Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State for what could be the last Bedlam game for a time.

That’s a lot for our expert prognosticators to ponder. Here’s how our staffers think the weekend will unfold.

