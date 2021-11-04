Week 10 CFB Waiver Wire Report

QB - Logan Bonner, Utah State @ New Mexico State | 6% Rostered

Former Arkansas State HC Blake Anderson brought his high flying pass heavy offense to Utah State and it has transformed a morose Aggies offense that averaged 15.2 PPG and 136 passing YPG against an exclusively Mountain West schedule in 2020. By contrast, this year USU is averaging 316 passing yards (12th nationally) and 31.4 PPG, with Arkansas State transfer QB Logan Bonner leading the charge.

Outside two lackluster showings against Wazzu and Boise State, Bonner has thrown for at least 253 yards and two touchdowns in his other six games. USU is riding a three game win streak into this matchup against a Charmin soft New Mexico State defense that is by any objective measure one of the most pitiful outfits in the nation, allowing 38.5 PPG and 276 passing yards.

With a stretch run against @NMSU/@SJSU/Wyoming/@New Mexico, Bonner has 2 very attractive matchups on tap, but SJSU and Wyoming are not optimal. He is a fine streamer this week for fantasy managers who need a replacement for Brennan Armstrong of Caleb Williams.

RB - Blake Watson, ODU @FIU | 9%

It’s been a tough road for former Penn State OC Ricky Rahne since he took over the ODU program in early 2020. With the Monarchs opting to not play a season in 2020, there was a mass exodus of players who entered the transfer portal while the players who did stay were unable to further their skill sets due to the lack of practice time due to the pandemic.

With a complete overhaul underway following a lost season, it’s understandable why the team started slow as the coaching staff evaluated their new additions to the roster. Following a pair of lopsided losses for Wake Forest and Liberty, Old Dominion has scored at least 20 points in four of their last five games. A big beneficiary of this resurgent offensive performance has been Watson, who has posted three consecutive games of 100-yards or more.

This week, ODU has the pleasure of facing a reeling FIU defense that has been nothing short of dreadful thus far, ranking in the bottom-15 nationally in Explosiveness Per Play (118th), Success Rate (122nd) Yards Per Play (117th) and Points Per Drive (115th) according to CFB Winning Edge. I expect to see Watson post his fourth consecutive CFF-startable performance against the hapless Panthers.

RB - Tre Siggers, SMU @Memphis | 5%

With Ulysses Bentley suffering yet another injury, this time a sprained ankle, former North Texas transfer Tre Siggers stands to continue to receive a 17-20 touch workload. He has been on quite a hot streak over the past five weeks, totaling either 100-yards rushing or scoring a touchdown in each while racking up six touchdowns in that span.

Beyond that, he has steadily increased his point totals each week, going from 11 points against TCU all the way up to 24.3 points at Houston last week in a 44-37 shootout loss. SMU has what should be a high scoring affair against Memphis’ 93rd ranked run defense on tap this Saturday, followed by UCF, @Cincinnati and Tulsa. With three of four contests considered quite favorable, and in SMU’s devastating offense, Siggers is an easy acquisition at his current 5% ownership rate.

WR - Trevon Bradford, Oregon State @ Colorado | 2%

A longtime contributor to the Oregon State program, the long in the tooth “Taysom Hill All-Star” has recorded snaps in six different seasons. He started out on a positive note with Bradford catching 11 passes for 154 yards before sustaining an injury in Week 3 against Idaho which derailed his next few games. However over the last two contests, Bradford has re-emerged as a big play machine by catching 12 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps most intriguing is Bradford being worked into the running game, receiving four carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in that two game span.

Oregon State’s offense has been exceptional so far, ranking 15th in Yards Per Play, fourth in Success Rate, seventh in Explosiveness Per Play and 18th in Points Per Drive. The Beavers have a spectacular matchup at Colorado this week, followed by home tilts against Stanford and Arizona State this week at the pathetic Colorado Buffaloes that are 102nd in yards per play allowed, followed by home games against Stanford and Arizona State before wrapping up the regular season with the Civil War at Oregon. Bradford is an exceptional pickup for teams needing a wideout and he’s barely owned anywhere at this point.

WR - Gary Bryant, USC @ASU | 17%

A former four-star recruit who was rated as the 10th best wideout from the 2020 prep class, Bryant has assumed the primary slot receiver role in USC’s pass-oriented offense. Though Drake London has absolutely suffocated the wide receiver room with his jaw dropping usage rate, Bryant had still managed to be pretty productive thanks to his big play ability.

He had a productive three game stretch from Weeks 2-4 where he caught 10 passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns in addition to a three-yard rushing touchdown. As is now national news, Drake London sustained a season ending injury last week. With London departed, Bryant broke out with three catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-34 victory over Arizona.

Now that the Trojans don’t have London to rely on, they will be forced to spread the ball around to their aerial playmakers. While Tahj Washington will also see an increase in targets, he is already 41% owned. For my money, i’d rather pickup Bryant at 17% and also would take a speculative shot on Kyle Ford at his current 7% ownership rate.

TE - Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford Vs. Utah | 9%

Stanford has a long history of productive tight end play, with first-year starter Yurosek a fitting successor to that legacy. He got his feet wet for the first four weeks, catching 9-of-16 targets for 123 yards over his first four contests.

However since his coming out party against ASU in Week 6, Yurosek has been a must-own player. In his past three weeks, he has secured 17-of-22 targets for 312 yards and a touchdown while earning a strong 77.0 PFF Receiving Grade. He has been particularly effective in contested catch situations, reeling in 6-of-9 contested targets while running 62% of his routes out wide or in the slot.

Stanford QB Tanner McKee is considered questionable for Friday night’s game against Utah, which will mean Yurosek will be a heavily relied upon safety valve for mediocre starter Jack West. He follows this week’s game with contests against @Oregon State, Cal and Notre Dame. Yurosek needs to be rostered in most standard leagues and every dynasty format imaginable.

