Week 10 CFB DFS Optimizer Report

NBC Sports Edge Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Sean Clifford | $6,000 | 22.4 Points = 3.73 Points Per Thousand

RB - Tyler Badie | $7,500 | 33.3 Points = 4.44 PPT

RB - Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State | $8,600 | 30.6 Points = 3.56 PPT

WR - Josh Downs, UNC | $8,700 | 31.3 Points = 3.60 PPT

WR - Sam Crawford Jr., Tulsa | $3,900 | 11.1 Points = 2.85 PPT

WR - Sean Ryan, WVU | $3,300 | 7.9 Points = 2.39 PPT

Flex - Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State | $6,400 | 22.9 Points = 3.58 PPT

S-Flex - Aidan O’Connell | $5,600 | 18.4 Points = 3.29 PPT

Projected Total Points = 177.9

$50,000/$50,000

NBC Sports Edge FanDuel Optimizer Lineup

QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss | $10,800 | 33 Points = 3.06 PPT

RB - Tyler Badie, Missouri | $7,500 | 27.9 Points = 3.72 PPT

RB - Kenneth Walker III | $00 10,3| 26.6 Points = 2.58 PPT

WR - Josh Downs, UNC | $9,800 | 24.9 Points = 2.27 PPT

WR - Jaray Jenkins, LSU | $6,100 | 12.5 Points = 2.05 PPT

WR - Arian Smith, UGA | $4,200 | 3.0 Points = .71 PPT

S-Flex - Bryce Young, Alabama | $10,500 | 28 Points = 2.67 PPT

Projected Total Points = 154.8

$59,900/$60,000

Froton Adjusted Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Tanner Mordecai, SMU | $9,000 | 32.5 Points = 3.61 PPT

RB - Mar’Keise Irving, Minnesota | $6,300 | 7.1 Points = 1.13 PPT

RB - Tre Siggers, SMU | $6,100 | 13.1 Points = 2.15 PPT

WR - Jahcour Pearson, Ole Miss | $4,900 | 5.1 Points = 1.04 PPT

WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest | $8,000 | 17.1 Points = 2.14 PPT

WR - Jordan Kerley, SMU | $3,600 | 3.7 Points = 2.25 PPT

Flex - Zach Evans, TCU | $6,000 | 14.5 Points = 2.42 PPT

S-Flex - Sean Clifford, Penn State | $6,000| 22.4 Points = 3.73 PPT

Projected Total Points = 115.5

49,900/$50,000

Froton Adjusted FanDuel Optimizer Lineup

QB - Adrian Martinez, Nebraska | $8,800 | 24.1 Points = 2.74 PPT

RB - Henry Parrish Jr., Ole Miss | $6,300 | 13.7 Points = 2.17 PPT

RB - Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State | $8,900 | 19.0 Points = 2.13 PPT

WR - Josh Downs, UNC | $10,500 | 23.8 Points = 2.27 PPT

Story continues

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee | $6,900 | 4.3 Points = .62 PPT

WR - Parker Washington, Penn State | $6,700 | 11.8 Points = 1.76 PPT

S-Flex - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest | $11,400 | 24.6 Points = 2.16 PPT

Projected Total Points = 120.3

$59,900/$60,000

I’m putting a lot of faith in SMU’s potent offense, rostering three Mustangs in my Draft Kings lineup. However I believe it is well placed considering Southern Methodist’s exceptional offense that ranks 12th in yards per play and points per drive, 27th in yards per pass and 11th in explosiveness per play according to CFB Winning Edge’s advanced analytics. Siggers benefits from another Ulysses Bentley injury and has been on quite a hot streak over the past five weeks, totaling either 100-yards rushing or scoring a touchdown in each while racking up six touchdowns in that span and is facing Memphis’ 93rd ranked rush defense. He pairs well with my down the board bargain-bin play of Jordan Kerley who has proven to be an exceptional deep threat, catching touchdowns in four of the last five games…..I’m baffled how Cedric Tillman is priced as the 28th WR on FanDuel’s main slate. He started the season slowly, catching just six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown through the first four games with new HC Josh Heupel sifting through his personnel. However over his last four contests Tillman has been exceptional, catching 24 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns. He even toasted Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe for 7/152/1 TD in their last game, clearly solidifying himself as the best receiver on the team in my opinion. Tillman is a smoking deal at $6,900 against a Kentucky team that got torched through the air by Mississippi State last week…..Liberty does a lot of things pretty well, especially on offense. But where they struggle mightily is their rush defense which ranks 69th in the nation in overall rushing performance. Plus keep in mind that Ole Miss has morphed into a legitimate power run team in the wake of injuries to Braylon Sanders, Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo. The destroyed LSU for 265 yards, 5.4 YPC and three touchdowns, gouged Tennessee for 279 yards and two touchdowns, and who can forget their 324 yard, five touchdown eruption against Arkansas. Jerrion Ealy only received three carries last week against Auburn. I think both Conner and Parrish will be worthy of playing this week, with Parrish being the cheaper option at a paltry $6,300 on Fan Duel. Along the same line of thinking, WKU transfer Jahcour Pearson is primed to start in the slot and should be far and away the most targeted receiver for the Rebels, as he caught 7-of-9 targets for 135 yards last game against Auburn. He is dramatically undervalued at $4,900 and represents a solid high-floor option on Draft Kings…..I got irrationally excited when reviewing this week’s slate and saw Sean Clifford was only valued at $6,000 in a bounce back game against the pathetic Maryland defense that ranks 112th against the pass. All the important numbers are in PSU’s favor here, as the Terps are allowing 6.2 yards per play (98th), 2.94 points per drive (111th) and 8.7 yards per pass (109th). For their part, Penn State literally cannot run the ball, ranking 114th in rushing performance and want to throw as much as possible behind chuck-and-duck OC Mike Yurcich who cut his teeth running Mike Gundy’s pass-heavy offenses at Oklahoma State. With Clifford and the Nittany Lions riding a three-game losing streak, they have ample motivation to come out and pummel a morose Maryland defense. He is a lynchpin of my lineups at Super Flex considering he is priced as the 36th QB in Draft Kings.....In addition, I think Parker Washington has another big game like he did against Ohio State last week when he caught 9-of-9 targets for 108 yards with five broken tackles in a losing effort against the Buckeyes. He should feast on Maryland’s soft slot corner this week and joins Cedric Tillman as my two favorite low-priced wideouts on the FanDuel slate at $6,700, which ranks 31st on their pricing chart.