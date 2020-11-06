Week 10 CFB/DFS Bargains

Quarterbacks

Max Duggan - TCU - $6,400

Last week Duggan only uncorked 23 passes for 138 yards and one TD in a 33-23 slog against Baylor where TCU bludgeoned the Bears on the ground with 247 rushing yards. Baylor was barely able to mount an offensive attack, as they were down 30-7 at halftime and only posted 278 total yards on the day.

Duggan’s pass attempts should be in the 30-35 range this week against a Texas Tech defense that is allowing the fifth most total yards in the country along with a deplorable 41.2 PPG. Most importantly for the TCU signal caller, the Red Raiders are being gashed for 339 passing yards per game, the third worst mark in the country.

Duggan hasn’t put it all together for a big 30-point showing since coming back from his pre-season viral ailment. All signs point to a 25+ point performance at a bargain price from Duggan.

Jarret Doege - West Virginia - $6,100

The former Bowling Green transfer who made-good at a prominent power five program has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 26 straight games. He’s passing at 293 YPG clip for a flourishing WVU offense that is averaging 33 points per game. Bryce Ford-Wheaton broke out with a 100-yard game last week and Doege is playing a Texas defense allowing 32.5 PPG and 278 passing YPG.

HC Neal Brown cut his teeth in the Sun Belt, leading Troy’s offense to some potent offensive seasons before heading to Morgantown to replace Dana Holgerson. Last year they took their lumps as Brown changed over the roster but Doege has really taken hold of this offense. He’s thrown for at least 285 yards in four of his last five games, while accounting for at least two touchdowns in three of his last four.

Doege is a credible low-price, high-floor option at Super Flex.

Henry Colombi - Texas Tech - $6,000

In College DFS, the most prolific point explosions usually come in games where both offenses are scoring enough to keep the heat on one another. Since being inserted into the starting quarterback role, Colombi has improved upon Bowman’s statue-esque approach by getting out of the pocket and extending plays. The Utah State transfer has rushed for at least 40 yards in two of his four appearances this year, while recording at least two touchdowns in three of his last four games. He isn’t going to throw for 300+ yards with the regularity of Red Raiders quarterbacks of yesteryear, however Colombi is still leading a 31.5 PPG offensive attack and should be able to produce a 20-25 point game for short money.

Running Backs

Devyn Ford - Penn State - $5,900

Ford handled almost every single snap last week against Ohio State, but was unable to find much room to run with a game script forcing the Nittany Lions to focus almost exclusively on the pass as they played catchup in the second half. Despite his steady presence in the backfield, Ford only received eight carries for 36 yards as he played a reduced role.

However in Penn State’s opening week loss to Indiana, Ford received 20 carries for 69 yards to go with three receptions in the wake of Noah Cain’s season-ending injury. Last week, Mo Ibrahim ripped Maryland for 207 yards and four touchdowns. Devyn Ford might not be Ibrahim, but he’s certainly going to have a shot at 100+ yards and a touchdown against the Terrapins’ soft front-seven.

Gary Brightwell - Arizona - $4,900

Serving as the primary backup to diminutive backup J.J. Taylor, Brightwell excelled on a per-carry basis last season, averaging 5.9 YPC on 66 carries in which he gained 390 yards. His advanced stats back up those stellar averages, as Brightwell posted a 27% broken tackle percentage and an elite 4.35 yards after contact for the Wildcats in 2019.

He has now been named the starter on Arizona’s initial depth chart and is in line for a full compliment of snaps for the Wildcats. I realize that he’s taking on Utah’s defense that allowed only 82 YPG on the ground last year. However the Utes only return two starters on the defensive side of the ball and might not have the requisite continuity needed to shut down a potentially respectable Arizona offense.

Devon Brumfield - $5,200

On the other side of the Utah vs. Arizona ledger, Utah released their initial depth chart with Brumfield listed first, but sharing co-starter status with Jordan Wilmore ($4,900). I was hoping to see a bigger price break for Wilmore considering he’s technically the RB2, but Draft Kings had other ideas. At their current prices, you’re better off rolling the dice with Brumfield if you want to grab a few discounted shares of Utah’s starting RB who is running behind an offensive line that returns 4 starters, 74 career line starts and averaged 4,8 YPC/201 rushing YPG in 2019.

